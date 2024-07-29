MyVoice: Views of our readers 29th July 2024

Address grave issue of malnutrition rise

Ref: ‘36% children aged under 5 stunted, 17% underweight’ (July 27). It’s shocking to learn of the high percentage of stunting, wasting and underweight rates in various states in the country in children in the age group of 0-5 despite many schemes being implemented by the Union government to address the issue of malnutrition in the country. Nutrition deficiencies inflict long-term damage to their health and cause many diseases. The silver lining is in states like Goa, Ladakh and Sikkim maintain low malnutrition rates compared to other states. Effective implementation of the policies is the need of the hour.

S Sankaranarayanan, Chennai

It’s a biased Budget, ignores TG

The budget has complexly ignored a few states, including Telangana, as Revanth Reddy points out that it’s a biased budget favouring only two states, which supported in the government formation. The FM says in budget speech that they need to honour bifurcation promises. It’s a fact that the central government is doing undue favours to non-BJP governments. It should do proper justification to all the states in the budget allocation.

Kanagiri SN Prasad, Hyderabad

Treat splurging on a par with scams

Apropos of ‘Jagan claims innocence after ruining AP economy’ (Hans India; July 27, 2024). Mega scams involving big money causing huge loss to the exchequer abound. Notable ones are Bofors Scam implicating Rajiv Gandhi, Bihar’s fodder scam, and UPA’s 2G and Commonwealth Games scams. These are scams enmeshing states in debt-traps viz; Andhra Pradhesh’s Polavaram Project, Kerala’s Palarivattom Overbridge scam. Akin to these scams, run-away expenditure too badly affects the economy. Recently, the Centre refurbished Parliament building, constructed the world’s largest Sardar Patel statue, Ram temple, which amount to ‘scams’, as they drained the economy, though no financial swindling took place. Splurging also must be considered on the same lines of ‘scams’, as they leave the economy bone-dry.

Dr George Jacob, Kochi

Scrap LRS for genuine land owners

The Land Regularisation Scheme is back, to the detriment of middle class. They own a bit of land with their lifelong toil. Lands in Panchayat jurisdiction are to pay LRS “fine” as the land layout is “only” approved by Sarpanch and not HMDA. Sarpanch is a statutory post, then how does his approval have no worth? Congress was vocal in criticising BRS on the LRS scheme; now in power, they milk the middle class for revenues. All genuine land owners must be spared of LRS harassment or the scheme must be scrapped in toto.

P R Ravinder, Hyderabad.

Order CBI probe into MUDA scam

In Karnataka, politicians are under scrutiny over alleged fraudulent site allotments by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), with claims of a Rs 5000 crore scam. The controversy centers on irregularities in the 50:50 incentive scheme, where land losers were supposed to receive either half the sites or alternative sites. Reports suggest some received more sites or better locations than entitled, causing significant financial losses for MUDA. Despite two GOs halting site allocations, they continued. Influential individuals and real estate developers allegedly got benefited largely. Therefore, a CBI inquiry should be carried out to uncover the truth behind these allegations.

Dr Vijaykumar H K, Raichur

Empathy at workplace raises output

The writeup ‘Role of kindness in professional settings’ (THI dated 25 July) was not only informative, but incisive and inspiring too. In a professional setting, everyone must adhere to etiquettes and rules of humanity. We must invariably be polite, cooperative, generous and humane towards our colleagues (especially females). This makes you earn more respect, also enhances the confidence and stamina of the co-workers, and, consequently, the output of the workplace.

Dr Sunil Chopra, Ludhiana