MyVoice: Views of our readers 29th June 2023

Modi’s tired and exhaustive speech

Today’s Modi’s speech appears to be a tired and exhaustive one containing no such contents which may create enthusiasm among the workers and some contents were far from reality and I quote two such matters. Modi was mentioning the embezzlement of Rs 1,86,000 crore in allotment of spectrum whereas the reality was that there was no loss and no case is pending in any court. Once leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha said that this was the case which brought down their government and later on in the court nothing was proved. In the same way, Modi was explaining to the public how the prices of petrol are high in the non-BJP states, which is not true.

Yash Pal Ralhan, Jalandhar

Come elections, BJP raises UCC pitch



The all-strong ruling party, BJP, is making all out efforts to address its constituency, if the Prime Minister Modi going vocal about the need for controversial Unified Civil Code (UCC) is any indication. It’s nothing but preparing ground for next general elections. On the other hand, the opposition parties are still groping in dark to find a united voice against their formidable rival. The conglomerate of 17 opposition parties coming on one platform in Patna recently had raised hopes for the alternative voice at national level. But the developments later have been contrary to that exhibited camaraderie. The fight between AAP and Congress party regarding stand on ordinance on Delhi affairs, the turmoil between Congress and CPM in Kerala and the presence of cross purposes among them in UP, West Bengal electoral battle fields are too big issues to be ignored. Now, the opposition parties are also in need of UCC that is United and Common Concern to stop the juggernaut of BJP at national stage.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

PM ignores NAM founders in Egypt



During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Egypt, he visited Heliopolis Commonwealth War Grave Cemetery, Pyramids, Al Hakim Mosque and other places of historical importance and so on. But the notable omission, whether it is intentional or any other reason as a matter of fact, is ignoring the founding major members of Non Aligned Movement (NAM) initiated in 1961 by PM of India Jawaharlal Nehru, President of Egypt Abdel Nasser and Yugoslavia President Marshall JB Tito. This NAM was aimed for advancing interest of developing countries in the context of Cold War confrontation and democratisation of international relations. Touching this valid point in one of his deliberations in Egypt would have further highlighted Modi’s stature. None can overlook or omit Congress giant Jawaharlal Nehru if we raise the issue on NAM.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

Recruitment scam smears IT cos



The editorial bringing to light about the corruption indulged by personnel in recruitment of techies in IT companies is shocking. That this has gone unnoticed and undetected in a highly professional company like Tata Consultancy Services leaves everyone shell-shocked. This shows how deep the corruption has delved into IT recruitment. It tells the sorry state of be affairs prevailing but also is an eye-opener to corporate companies that they select honest and diligent persons for hiring the best available talent in the market. It is only then the fair name of private sector can be prevented from getting tarnished by unscrupulous persons.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

Forbid non-essential items as freebies

Distribution of non-essential items as freebies must be banned, especially as a sop during elections. No doubt, it is important to ascertain what the hon’ble PM meant by freebies. If it refers to the uncoordinated actions of some State governments which distribute private goods before elections in the name of welfare, the remedy is coordination of policy and action in the manner envisaged in Article 263. It is time to reconsider the freebies fiasco in a broader outlook as taxpayers money is given as freebies just to win elections. Instead of just blowing the whistle out of proportion, let us think of winning the hearts of voters in a service-oriented society and run the show without any added attraction.

Shanthi Ramanathan, Ghaziabad