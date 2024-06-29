MyVoice: Views of our readers 29th June 2024

The LoP will be keenly watched by public

By virtue of having been made the LoP in Parliament, Rahul Gandhi must definitely give up his previous style of functioning in the House, as he has to take up serious issues on behalf of the party, in tandem with the government. There was surely a sense of change on his part, when Rahul Gandhi congratulated PM Modi and Speaker Om Birla. But, his role must be sustainable in the long term to be closeted with the PM on several national issues in which Rahul Gandhi’s role must be impeccable. Interestingly, when the Speaker talked of the dark days of the Emergency, the Congress members could not endure and hooted - strangely other INDI group members did not join the Congress cacophony.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

Control prices of tomatoes, onions

The price of tomatoes and onions have skyrocketed and have risen to Rs 80 and Rs 60 a kg. Tomatoes are an important dietary source of lycopene, a powerful antioxidant that is linked to several health benefits, such as reduced risk of heart disease and cancer. Moreover, they are rich in vitamin C, potassium, folate, and vitamin K. Potatoes, tomatoes, and onions are vital ingredients in Indian cooking, and any significant price increase in these items can disrupt the monthly budget of households. Onions are needed by us not only for daily cooking, but also for making salads, poha, bhajiyas and egg burji. It is also needed for garnishing raita. The government must look into the matter and must take immediate steps to bring down the price of onions and tomatoes, as a relief to the common man.

Jubel D’Cruz, Mumbai

Put an end to this naming mania

A menace that is conveniently ignored is the naming mania. Congress in its rule for 60+ years named about 450+(as per media, internet) buildings, roads, institutions, schemes after Nehru, Indira and Rajiv. Other freedom fighters, eminent people have no address. Regional party govts. also do follow same mania. In AP TDP govt. had NTR university, Chandranna schemes. The next government. changed all those as Rajanna, YSR. Now again TDP is restoring their names. Similar in Telangana. TRS named after its leaders, Congress is now reversing. Not only names, there is colour mania too. TRS -all pink, TDP all yellow, YSRCP all blue+ green. In fact AP High court ordered to remove party colours on govt. edifices on which crores were wasted in this colour war. No govt. Be it of any party will stop this. Only Supreme Court must intervene and stop this nonsense. Only freedom fighters of our Freedom struggle, valiant security personnel who laid their lives in defence of our country- their names are to be used. All schemes must be named as PM, CM schemes or as per the utility - viz. Kisan Yojana, Varisht Yojana, Karmachari Yojana, Ayushmanbhava etc. which can be permanent.

R S N Rao, Hyderabad

How about ‘undeclared Emergency’?

The newly elected Speaker Om Birla’s reference to the infamous Emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi, soon after assuming office for the second time, and lately the President’s reference to the same amounted to bad blood in the newly elected Parliament. The Speaker and the President should have done better to avoid the irrelevant reference, when an ‘undeclared Emergency’ is a reality currently in the country. The ordeal Arvind Kejriwal is being subjected to in the name of the Delhi liquor scam, first in the hands of the ED, and currently in the CBI custody is a typical case in point to prove the centre’s witch-hunting ways of opposition leaders, which Emergency of 1975 was all about.

Dr George Jacob, Kochi

CBI needs to act promptly

This year’s NEET-UG exam, held on May 5, involved over 23 lakh candidates, and their future hangs in the balance because of this exam scam. Prompt action by the CBI is essential in this scam, especially given the alleged involvement of politicians from the ruling party. The investigation underscores the urgency of addressing these allegations. The CBI should conduct an investigation that encompasses all alleged malpractices, including conspiracy, cheating, impersonation, breach of trust, and destruction of evidence involving politicians, candidates, institutions, and intermediaries. Additionally, the probe should scrutinize the role of public servants in conducting the exam to uncover any larger conspiracies.

A thorough investigation is crucial not only to address immediate concerns but also to restore trust in the exam system. NEET-UG is a critical milestone for aspiring medical students, and any compromise in its integrity will have significant repercussions.

Dr Vijaykumar H K, Raichur