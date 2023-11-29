MyVoice: Views of our readers 29th November 2023

Politics at low ebb

Our politicians do not practise what they preach; they stoop to abysmally low levels to cling on to power. Some of them hurt sentiments of people belonging to other religious communities; they run smear campaigns against their rivals. We can see this in the poll-bound Rajasthan, where a respected leader holding the highest post has spewed venom against others. The BJP is holding high hopes on the incumbency factor – Rajasthan is known for voting out an incumbent government. But it will not be a cakewalk for the BJP in Rajasthan because guarantees of the Congress government have reached the people. Moreover the BJP has not announced its CM face.

C K R Nathan, Ghaziabad, UP

Amit Shah’s ‘loose talk’

In 2014 Amit Shah and his BJP Party gave a poll promise that there will be no income tax to be paid by employees when BJP comes to power. Again in 2019 BJP pledged to revise income tax brackets to help the middle class if the party retained power in upcoming general election. They further said that they are committed to further revise the tax slabs and tax benefits to ensure more cash and greater purchasing power in the hands of the middle income families. In ten years BJP rule nothing was done any good thing to income tax payers mainly for state and Central Government employees. Still employees are paying nearly 30 percent of income as income tax. Now in a road show in Telangana Amit Shah says that BJP will cancel income tax related to Singareni workers ,and workers will not have to pay even a single rupee. It is nothing but another Jumla by BJP Party and fooling the employees with false promises.

Zeeshan, Kazipet

Caste census a step towards social justice

It would be fair to humanity, if equal opportunities and equal distribution of wealth becomes a reality. The demand for Caste census by Stalin, the CM of Tamil Nadu is a step towards true social justice. In India it is observed, that the rich, the powerful, or a celebrity invariably belongs to the forward caste. It is not mere coincidence, but that hints at a biased attitude of the governance.

P R Ravinder, Malkajgiri, Hyderabad

Extravagant spending by parties

Election fever is going on since last one month and all parties are spending more money for newspapers and etc every day about their schemes? The people need two things in their life: Free education and free medical treatment this is very important to all of us. Other things people will mange by own thoughts. Again KCR will win no doubt at all.

Suresh Pentam, Old Bowenpally, Hyderabad

Cusat tragedy avoidable

The tragic incident that occurred in Ernakulam, during a musical concert conducted by the students of the Cochin University of Science Technology (Cusat) on Saturday, has culminated in the death of four students of Cusat. These students died in the stampede due to asphyxiation as there was a sudden rush of people from outside. This was an avoidable incident, if some care had been taken with regard to choosing the venue, with police force in place; and having unhindered entry and exit gates; as the tragedy was due to the availability of only one gate, and several barriers in between. A three level investigation is on. Let us hope the investigation brings to light the truth, without somebody being made a scapegoat.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

Education Minister must tender apology

Maharashtra State Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar felt so agitated, when a woman candidate (teacher) raised a question to him, that he threatened to cancel her appointment by disqualifying the woman. The lady had only asked why teachers were not recruited and how long will this work be completed? Yet no action has been taken against the Education Minister. Why are the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Ministers silent over the issue? Does their silence be construed as support to these threats? Deepak Kesarkar should apologise to the woman candidate.

MT Farooqi, Chennai

Tunnel tragedy exposes unpreparedness

It refers to “Counselling & talking to kin daily “. It has been a dreadful 15 days for the 41 workers stuck in the tunnel. At last the Army’s Corps of Engineers have been called in for the rescue operations. Thanks to BSNL which successfully established a two way communication system between trapped workers and their anxious family members, at least it would have provided some sort of relief to the families. Few words of appreciation for volunteers who have been helping with free food, water and warm clothes to the families of workers would not be enough. But this crisis has thoroughly exposed our unpreparedness to such kinds of disasters. It should be a learning lesson for our agencies and GoI must rope in international agencies to impart some technical expertise and provide all technological support to our organisations to rescue the victims in a timely manner.

Bal Govind, Noida