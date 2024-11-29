MyVoice: Views of our readers 29th November 2024

Priyanka debut in Parl raises hopes

It was a moment of anticipation and hope when Priyanka Gandhi took oath as an MP. It seems to have irked the BJP that she took the oath, holding the Constitution in hand. The prospect of her raising “the country’s issues” in the Parliament, fighting for the Constitution and democracy, enthusing her party workers, giving a much-needed fillip to her party, adding strength to the Opposition and emerging as a powerful leader like her grandmother and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi seems to weigh on the BJP. It was clear from her victory margin that people voted for her cutting across religions and castes. With her resemblance to Indira Gandhi, her political acumen, her political savviness and her flair for engaging with people and her capability to mount a challenge to the Hindutva forces at an opportune time, Priyanka Gandhi might be going places.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN

The I.N.D.I.A bloc of which the Congress is also a part gets another member from its family in Parliament to raise contentious issues from this winter session. The trio from the Gandhi family should try and make the ongoing sessions more lively and fruitful. As a debutant Member, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would need to watch the proceedings for a few days before she starts raising questions. She obviously will be compared to her brother and mother. It will be interesting to watch parliamentary proceedings with the Gandhi family Troika calling the shots. Will the ruling party be able to withstand their onslaughts remains to be seen.

N R Raghuram, Hyderabad

Fadnavis should become Maha CM

The Maharashtra Assembly poll results have given a huge mandate to the ruling Mahayuthi. It has been a landslide victory, putting to rest all speculations about a resurgent MVA coming to power. Going by the number of seats won by the BJP ,it has far surpassed the Shinde Sena and the Ajit Pawar led NCP. Devendra Fadnavis is an astute politician and has previously completed his full term of 5 years as Maharashtra CM. Playing second fiddle to Shinde as the Deputy CM for the last 2.5 Years, Fadnavis has single-handedly steered BJP to an astounding win and the BJP top brass would want to keep the CM’s chair for the next 5 Years. What better choice than Fadnavis?

Parimala G Tadas, Hyderabad

Double standards by Indian govt

The arrest of Hindu priest Krishna Das Brahmachari in Bangladesh should be condemned. There is a need to be a atmosphere upon Bangladesh to ensure the security and lives of Hindus in Bangladesh. The Indian government has expressed a strong reaction on the arrest of the priest and the slapping of sedition charges and its stand is justified. Even as India talks of freedom of speech and freedom of expression on the arrest of Hindu priest, persons like Umar Khalid are languishing in jail for many years without proving any charges. Many Muslim priests are in jail, arrested for their speeches. But same time many Hindu sadhus like Pragya Thakur and other sadhus and political leaders like Raja Singh are spewing venom against Muslims and moving freely. Why these double standards?

Zakir Hussain, Kazipet

Oppn should play constructive role in Parl

It is most unfortunate that two days are wasted in parliament without any business as opposition members continued to disrupt business demanding discussion on Adani bribery and Sambhal in UP issues (THI 28/11). If this disruption continues, I am afraid, many Bills will be passed amid disruptions with voice vote without any discussion, thus, members losing chances to speak on Bills and their constituencies issues. The Opposition cannot dictate the business of parliament but can guide and suggest measures for discussion on all issues raised by them in an ethical way respecting the temple of democracy for which citizens sent them with full faith to serve them and country.

J P Reddy, Nalgonda

Bumrah, the man of the moment

Who would’ve thought that this skinny guy with an unorthodox bowling action and shortest run-up for a fast bowler would go on to become one of the greatest bowlers of this generation. Jasprit Bumrah is the man of crisis for India; he makes fast bowling look so easy. He has a habit of producing unrealistic spells out of nowhere in every single format he steps into. The last time he failed to perform according to the standards he has set, India got whitewashed at home, that’s his importance in the team. There was a time when India used to count on Virat Kohli but now whenever they are in trouble they look up to Jasprit Bumrah and 9 out of 10 times; he does not disappoint. The test bowling average of only 20 runs per wicket tells you a lot about his skillset and brilliance.

C K Subramaniam, Mumbai