MyVoice: Views of our readers 2nd August 2024

Unchecked tourism behind nature’s fury

Re: Editorial “Govt’s gross negligence, inaction costing lives”--1st August 2024. Unchecked tourism in the landslide prone areas of the western ghats due to short-sighted government policy and shoddy implementation of its schemes are the major underlying factors for the tragedy at Wayanad. In addition, abject carelessness in uprooting of tress to level lands to develop cultivable land and resorts on river banks are the criminal errors that caused the landslide. As western ghats abutting the west coast is an ecologically sensitive zone and a recipe for disaster, it has become far more important to protect forests and mountains.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

***

Just as foreseen a political blame game has begun between the centre and the Kerala state regarding the Wayanad landslide tragedy. Politicising everything does not yield anything and especially at a time when we are petrified seeing a mammoth tragedy. It is the duty of those in power to avoid such political ill will and join the mass to rescue and rehabilitate those who providentially escaped from a natural calamity that has taken so many precious lives. No doubt, encroachment, deforestation, mining, quarrying and mindless development in fragile ecologies pave way for such calamities. Wayanad should serve as a stern warning and a lesson to be learnt by all.

M Pradyu, Kannur

***

It is alleged that the state government took the weather warning about impending landslides in the region, issued by the Centre casually, while ensuring some houses in the path of the landslide route were vacated – but the ramification and the stretch of the killer landslide was so intense that several unexpected areas that lay in the path had come under its sway, without any warning, leading to such an unprecedented toll that is being witnessed now. It is good to learn that the 2005 natural disaster bill is being amended, making states and the centre accountable for the lapses.

K R Parvathy, Mysuru

Peace process just got more complex

The assassination of Hamas top leader Haniyeh in Iran, allegedly by Israel, would worsen the prevailing war situation in Middle East. By this, Israel has dragged Iran directly into confrontation. It also claimed the killing of Hezbollah commander in Lebanese town, Beirut. Now there is every chance of derailment of negotiations between Israel and Hamas for truce from ongoing war and escalation of war to entire region. The supreme leader of Iran has already warned of retaliation against Israel through axis of resistance, the non-state combat groups supported by Iran. The worsening of situation to all out war in middle East would prove costly for the world countries. The world leaders should step in to douse the fire before it spreads widely.

Dr DVG Sankara Rao, Vizianagaram

Gadkari’s sensible suggestion to FM

This would be one of the most sensible measure ever if taken by the NDA government. Levying 18% GST on life and health insurance premium is in fact very harsh, yet the insured are forced to cough up the amount through their nose. As rightly pointed out, the insurance premium for senior citizens is also on the higher side. Both these issues deserve immediate redressal as demanded by the unions. It would be of great relief not only to the insurance companies but also to the insured. In addition, the volume of business would increase manifold as more and more individuals would take to life and health insurances. The NDA government should pay heed to this demand forthwith.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

***

In Nitin Gadkari, I don’t find a BJP minister but a visionary (News report : Gadkari urges FM to scrap 18pc GST on life and health insurance premiums). He is a bold and generous minister who strives utmost for purity, truth and hard work. If FM accedes to his request, then millions in a poor country like those of us will get benefitted. Due to high premium rates of insurance companies, innumerable people just forget about getting insured. Three cheers for his empathy.

Dr Sunil Chopra, Ludhiana