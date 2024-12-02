MyVoice: Views of our readers 2nd December 2024

Very disturbing court orders

A local court order on a plea to conduct survey in the shrine of Khawaja Garib Nawaz in Ajmer, claiming that it was previously a temple, is a very disturbing court order. The petition filed by Hindu Sena President Vishnu Gupta is nothing but to gain cheap publicity, by referring a book of Har Bilas Sarda and his own “research” of two years that there was a Shiva temple where the dargah. The court ordering a survey is nothing but opening a Pandora box. Smaller Courts are ordering surveys of Masjids like Gyan Wapi mosque, Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal and now in Ajmers Dargah. These types of issues will have destabilising effect on the country. Governments should follow the Places of Worship Act 1991.

Zakir Hussain, Kazipet

India’s growth rate decelerates

India’s real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth slumped to a seven-quarter low of 5.4 per cent in July-September, falling much lower than the consensus estimates of 6.5 per cent. A “sluggish growth” in manufacturing and mining, along with continued slow pace of government expenditure and weak private consumption weighed on the economic growth, shows data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO). The government should take cognisance of the causes and take up remedial measures at the earliest.

C K Ramani, Chennai

Bangla Hindus face persecution

India has been telling Pakistan to protect minorities since Independence, but to no avail. And since 1971, the same rhetoric was repeated with Bangladesh and again the result is negative. The present dispensation in Bangladesh under the pro-USA Prime Minister Mohammad Yunus would do nothing to stop attacks on Hindus and their religious places in that country. It is hoped things might change after Donald Trump takes over as the 47th President of the USA in January 2025; until then nothing is going to change where persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh is concerned.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

The rising attacks on religious minorities and their places of worship in Bangladesh are alarming. The Yunus-led government seems to be doing pretty little to control the spreading of hatred. India should take initiative to persuade Bangladesh government not to be a mute spectator to the worsening law and order situation there. Though it’s not India’s policy to intervene in the neighbor’s internal matters, it is high time for it to find ways to protect the interests of minorities there. Also, the comments of Shaikh Hasina, who fled her country and took refuge in India, against the Bangla government would not do any good.

Dr DVG Sankara Rao, Vizianagaram

It is surprising that the people of Bangladesh are continuing protests in a violent way to demand ban on ISKCON even after their court dismissed the petition to do so. Don’t they have the practice of respecting their judiciary? If the law has no power there, what is the use of calling that area a country? How long should Hindus be persecuted there with police connivance? Maybe it is better for India to invade Bangladesh and create a separate country for Hindus there as it did in 1971 for opponents of Pakistan.

M Chandrasekhar, Kadapa

Gukesh Vs Ding: A battle of wits

The ongoing WCC (FIDE 2024) is showcasing a gripping battle between Indian GM D Gukesh and Ding Liren of China, as they areredefining the art of the game. Both players have demonstrated a blend of caution and brilliance with each accumulating 2.5 points so far. Played in a best-of-14 format, the first to reach 7.5 points claims victory. Though a win still feels distant halfway through, both players are displaying remarkable resilience, making this contest a fascinating and unpredictable spectacle.

P V Prakash, Mumbai

Cong must prove charges before EC

ECI has called upon Congress for a personal hearing on its complaints. It is a good chance for Congress to question ECI on adding 76 lakh voters after 5 pm, not taking proper action on PM for his polarising speeches, EVM tampering, unprecedented increase of voters after Lok Sabha elections. It is felt that EVMs were helping BJP to show more than the votes cast in its favour, and this is so even where Congress had won viz., Karnataka, Wayanad. The explanations by ECI notwithstanding, I.N.D.I.A bloc must insist on paper voting for all upcoming elections.

P R Ravinder, Hyderabad