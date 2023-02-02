MyVoice: Views of our readers 2nd February 2023

Balanced, citizen-friendly Budget

The first immediate reactions to the Union Budget for 23-24 is positive at the outset. The same has been conveyed by many. As elections to the parliament is due in 2024, a citizen-friendly budget was expected & the FM hasn't disappointed. The biggest bonanza is for the salaried class & the pensioners in the form of significant tax reliefs. The enhancement of maximum amount that can be invested by senior citizens & the maximum amount of investment allowed under the MIS scheme permits more savings for the investor thus giving a boost to the growth of small savings in the country. The macro economic indices like projected growth rate of the economy at 7 per cent & the lowering of the Fiscal Deficit to 5.9 per cent of the GDP are positive signs. The push given to the growth of tourism & the increased allocation to the Railways are very much needed and is always welcome. On the whole without I feel it's a balanced budget much negative features.

N R Raghuram, Hyderabad

Will BRS turn out to be a premature baby?

Dr Ramu Suravajjula has nicely analysed conversion of TRS to BRS with thought provoking comments on BRS (The Hans India 1/2). It is true that in Telangana there is one-man show of TRS in the past and BRS present and that is Chief Minister KCR. He takes decisions on his own and thrusts them on the heads of ministers and leaders who in turn have to bow to him under any circumstances for fear of losing posts and power. It's an open secret that TRS was born with the differences with then Chief Minister of combined AP Chandrababu Naidu as he was ignored for ministers post and later what transpired is history. Now KCR with intolerance for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP has decided alone to change TRS into national BRS party without taking opinions of any senior leader or intellectuals and political observers.

His policy is BJP and Congress mukt national BRS party but no opposition party is ready to part with Congress party to fight against BJP and one has to wait how BRS gets support nationally. The most interesting news is that recent India Today survey revealed that it is Modi all the way in 2024 elections to the parliament elections and now the ball in the court of BRS how to face Modi and BJP to halt them without the support of Congress party. Is BRS a premature one with low birth weight with less chances of survival? Has KCR turned over confident with BRS?

JP Reddy, Nalgonda

KCR should first solve AP, TS disputes

KCR instead of floating BRS with a wider ambition and without knowing the real pulse of all other states (as regards several disputes) should have first concentrated on the internal issues of Telugu states for another term. The people are already aware that both Telangana and Andhra have several disputed issues which are pending since more than 7 years between them and KCR also did not show interest in resolving these issues. The people certainly have a doubt that such a person will be able to resolve issues in other states too. Not only this, adopting a regular fighting attitude with the Centre also does not augur well in all circumstances. KCR first should honestly aim at winning all Telugu people's confidence before he aims at winning other states confidences.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao, Hyderabad

India is not a 'Vishwaguru' yet

This refers to the article 'What make India Unshakeable'. When 80 crore Indians have to depend on free government rations to survive, aspiring to be a world leader or Vishwaguru is just too presumptuous. India has certainly made some very important scientific discoveries before anybody else, but what have Indians done in the past few centuries to lay claim to become a Vishwaguru?. With the picture of the PM Modi adorning this article, the message is obvious. Modi has made India unshakeable. There is no denying that he has done well in some sectors but like all leaders not so well in others. Blind adulation or blind opposition are equally to be discouraged in a democracy. Unfortunately, we tend to swing one way or the other!

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

BJY can be a game-changer for Rahul

The Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi finally met the desired end, at its wrapping point after collecting a wealth of experience and understanding about India which is in its Amrit Kaal. It must be appreciated because this is the largest march to contact people and listen to them rather than the one-sided 'Mann ki Baat'. It is extremely rigorous to cover the length and breadth of the Indian territory on foot, thanks to the arrangements and technology that are much more popular than what earlier Congress leaders do so far.

In a democracy, people judge their leaders from their endurance, both mental as well as physical, and Rahul has proved his worth. He has received spontaneous responses from the people. Why is the media saying that the yatra won't yield any fruit? It is misleading that there is no 'alternative' to Modi as PM. In a democracy, circumstances and time select the leadership and leaders. Who thought Deve Gowda, IK Gujral and Chandra Shekhar would become PMs? Good intentions make leaders popular. One thing is very sure this yatra will have long-term effects on Congress' actual image and this yatra will be a part of the golden history of Congress's evolution in modern India.

Vishal Mayur, Tumkur

Use of ChatGPT banned in RV college

Bengaluru: The RV Institute has barred students from using the artificial intelligence tool ChatGPT on campus for academic activities like exams, lab tests and assignments. "Although the new ChatGPT technology works on artificial intelligence, it also provides answers using crowdsourced data. It affects the originality of students even if they are a little beneficial. Therefore, we have advised all departments of the organization to ban other AI tools like GitHub Co-Pilot and Black Box, including ChatGPT," said one of the management official.

ChatGPT is the latest buzz in the world of technology and creating a lot of excitement. People are curious about this 'Chat GPT' technology, which is being called as the technology of the future, what is this 'Chat GPT'? Why is this new technology causing so much excitement? And questions are common about what kind of change this new technology will bring.

This 'Chat GPT' which is creating a lot of buzz everywhere is an AI powered chatbot developed by ChatGPT Artificial Intelligence (AI) Research Institute OpenAI, which can be called as a tool of Artificial Intelligence (AI) or artificial intelligence. This chat is an artificial feedback technology that enables users to answer all their questions instantly and in human language through GPT . You can notice here. A similar service is available even when searched through Google. But, this chat GTP technology is one step ahead. If Google Search is a system that gives you many choices through millions of webpages, this Chat GPT technology acts as your personal assistant.