MyVoice: Views of our readers 2nd July 2025

Sigachi blast exposes chinks in the armour

The tragic incident at Sigachi Industries Ltd in the outskirts of Hyderabad, where 15 lives were lost and over 35 injured, is a heart-wrenching reminder of the glaring gaps in workplace safety (The Hans India July 1). The blast was so powerful that it brought down a three-storey building, leaving a trail of destruction and chaos. Witnesses were horrified seeing workers being tossed 100 meters into the air due to the reactor explosion. Despite having robust labour laws like the Factories Act and Industrial Safety Rules, non-implementation of the procedures, such as regular safety inspections, has led to this devastation. Regular safety audits are crucial in chemical and pharmaceutical companies, and regular inspection of boilers and reactors is mandatory. The reactor blast exposes the failure of the inspector of factories in preventing the tragedy. This incident underscores the urgent need for stricter enforcement of safety protocols and accountability to prevent such avoidable tragedies.

Ganti Venkata Sudhir, Secunderabad

MIM should stay away from Bihar elections

The AIMIM has decided to form a third electoral front in Bihar to stop the Nitish Kumar-led NDA from coming to power. This move will only split the crucial anti-NDA votes of the minorities. The AIMIM is seen as a catalyst for NDA’s successes in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. It is often dubbed as a covert ‘B’ team of the BJP. Considering that it is not really a major player in Bihar elections, it would be wise if it stays away from the polls and supports the opposition alliance to establish its own credentials.

P R Ravinder, New Mirjalguda, Hyderabad

Why so much heat over English?

The Hans India editorial “Mandating Hindi and secularism debate may boomerang on BJP” (June 30) is an apt message to the NDA government at the Centre. It could have desisted passing unwanted and unwarranted dialogues without any provocation from any corner of the country. Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s ire at English has triggered a nationwide debate. Is he not aware that the British were driven out from our country, which, however, retained their language which is as good as a mother tongue to many? Teaching in the mother tongue is the first choice, but English must be mandated across educational institutions. Once can choose the third language, which generally is Hindi. The Centre has courted an unnecessary controversy over ‘socialist’ and ‘secular’ in the preamble.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

Restrict the entry of pilgrims during festivities

This refers to ‘3 killed, 50 hurt in Puri Rath Yatra stampede’ (The Hans India, June 30). Sunday’s tragedy near the Shree Gundicha temple in Puri is heartrending. Incidents of fatal stampedes are on the rise in the country. It is a herculean task to curb thousands of devotees and pilgrims from moving towards the deity on such auspicious occasions. Unfortunately, many people, especially pilgrims, are unmindful of their safety. They don’t display common sense. Discipline and patience are a part and parcel of every walk of life. The authorities concerned should limit and restrict the footfall of devotees to avoid recurrence of such stampedes and tragedies.

Zubair Khan, Tolichowki, Hyderabad

Stop construction of houses in industrial areas

Monday’s major fire accident at Pashamylaram in Patancheru is heart-breaking and a wake-up call to streamline the licensing process for pharma and chemical companies and factories. Sigachi pharma supplies ammonia related chemicals to various pharma firms apart from manufacturing a drug called consistain microstalain. Reportedly, the cause of the fire was the failure to clean the blower on a regular basis. Pantancheru is an industrial area that has many residences and high-rise buildings in the surroundings. It is very dangerous to allow residential buildings in a location where chemicals are being processed. It is time the authorities put a stop to realtors constructing houses in industrial areas like Patancher. Moreover, regular safety audits must be mandated.

Pratapa Reddy Yaramala, Tiruvuru (AP)