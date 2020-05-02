MyVoice: Views of our readers 2nd May 2020

Efforts of paramedical staff shouldn't go unnoticed

Unfortunately, outbreak of Covid-19 that took place in Wuhan city of China has spread all over the world. There are many active cases in India in general and Andhra Pradesh State tops in testing suspects of coronavirus victims. In these days, we appreciated the doctors, police staff and sanitary workers for their great amount of work in this testing times. But it seems that we have forgotten to appreciate the paramedical staff who are the front warriors in testing coronavirus patients.

The technicians among paramedical staff should come to close contact with the patients of coronavirus and they are responsible in collecting swab from the throat of the victim. Further, the sample should be tested by these technicians being in the personal protective equipment (PPE) nearly for 6-8 hours without any relief.

Their lives are under threat as they move very close to the victims of corona. The doctors treat the patients based on the reports given by the technicians. So, paramedical staff play a crucial role in the war of defeating corona. If the government and people recognise the work done by the technicians, it would boost their morale and enhance their commitment. We all have the responsibility to pay respect towards the technicians who are in the forefront of the war against corona.

Lingala Sai Rishitha, Anantapur, AP

Bollywood loses two of its legends

Deaths of two finest actors - Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor - within a span of two days shocked and broke the hearts of millions of Bollywood fans. Both of them tragically succumbed to cancer after a long battle against it. Bollywood has been struck with a twin blow with the loss of its two stars who enriched the film industry with their talent, screen presence and charisma.





Irrfan Khan was a big Bollywood actor loved by Hollywood as well as he was considered as a good human being. Rashi Kapoor was a romantic hero and his Bobby took the entire country by storm. They passed away young but lived their lives to the fullest and left a mark with their onscreen work which will never be forgotten in Bollywood history. Rest in peace, Irrfan and Rishi.



Abdul Malik, Nellore, AP

Put economy back in place

With the curtains on lockdown 2.0 all set to come down on Sunday, it will be interesting to see what steps the States would adopt to set the wheels of the economy rolling again. With the recovery rate rising to 25 per cent and the average doubling rate standing at 11 days, there appears to be a marked improvement on the health front. Opening up of the economy gradually without throwing caution to the winds can bring a smile on the face of harrowed citizens.

N J Ravi Chander, Kalyan Nagar, Bengaluru