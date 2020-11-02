MyVoice: Views of our readers 2nd November 2020

Farewell, James Bond!

Legendary Scottish Hollywood actor Sir Sean Connery, who passed away on Saturday, was best known for his portrayal of James Bond. Sean was being the first to bring the role as James Bond to the big screen and appearing in the spy thriller films. He first played his role as James Bond in Dr No in 1962.

After the smashing success of Dr No, he went on to appear in quick succession: From Russia with love, Goldfinger, Thunderball, You only Live Twice and Never Say Never Again to name few. His other noteworthy films included Highlander, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade and The Hunt for Red October. Sean Connery's acting performance was enjoyed by millions around the world and gave the silver screen a 20th Century icon.

Connery revolutionised the world with his gritty and witty portrayal of the sexy and charismatic secret agent. He was knighted in 2000. He won numerous awards during his five decade spanning film career including an Oscar, 3 Golden Globes and 2 Bafta awards. He was undoubtedly largely responsible for the success of the 007 James Bond film series. Sir Sean Connery will be remembered for his character as James Bond immortalised by Connery in spy films. It is a sad loss for all people around the world who enjoyed the wonderful gift he had as an actor.

Kodihalli S Rao, Thane

Moulding distant minds virtually



Since the COVID -19 pandemic has disordered the normal school education of students across the globe, the virtual classroom has come into existence. Technology has come forward as panacea to reform the school education system and combat all the education related issues. This pandemic situation has moved the teaching from face to face classroom to online classroom. You know teaching online is quite different from teaching in a traditional learning environment. This sudden change has created a big commotion in the minds of teachers and students.

Amongst many institutions, Kendriya Vidyalayas have also shifted their base to virtual platforms to conduct classes online to its valuable students. KVS is such a great organisation which has always shouldered the qualitative education and catered to its students through its efficient teaching staff. It has trained its teachers regularly with new educational trends and policies and made them techno teachers for all seasons.

At this critical stage, the teachers of Kendriya Vidyalayas have emerged as the real heroes to save the school education of their students. They have created a vibrant and dynamic online learning community to cater the educational needs of all the students appropriately.

They have changed their mode of teaching accordingly to provide standardised education. They have made their online teaching very effective by providing a proper dose of motivation and encouragement to their students. They have been helping the students to overcome their worries and fears by providing relevant solutions. They have developed a solid supporting system to develop a high level of confidence and trust in the minds of students.

Through the feedbacks from the students, they are able to identify the needs and extending their helping hand to solve them. These teachers are making a continuous effort to provide tangible teaching-learning material suitable for online classes with different learning panache and modes to their students. Thanks to KVS for staging a common G-suit platform for engaging the classes by providing G-suit e-mail ids to all the teachers and the students of KVs all over India. These teachers now monitoring the students' class works, home works, Assignments, Projects, Short tests, Google Form Quiz, Periodic tests etc through Google Classroom platform.

Further the works done and submitted by the students are systematically evaluated by the teachers spending their valuable time beyond school hours. Along with academic schedule, focus has been made equally on Co-curricular Activities, Club activities, Exhibitions etc through online mode.

Besides these, as per the timely instructions given by KVS, the students have been involved in the competitions conducted online mode in connection with celebrations of Yoga day, Teacher's Day, Sports day, Ekta Diwas/National Unity Day, Fit India Plogging Run, Green and Clean Vidyalaya, Vigilance Awareness Week, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, 150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi etc.

A great salute to all the teachers who have emerged as the real online heroes working on par with the medical staff and police department in this pandemic panic situation.

Everyone knows how the doctors, medical staff, health care staff, police department and social welfare organisations are working hard day and night to save the lives of the Covid-19 patients without any rest, in the same way, the teachers of Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas and many educational institutions are striving very hard day and night to maintain the standards of education of their students stable and concrete in this indefinite panic situation.

S Sardar Basha, Ramagundam

