MyVoice: Views of our readers 2nd Oct 2025

Mahatma’s ‘image’ fading away

India will on Thursday celebrate the 156th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, coinciding with Dasara, a day symbolising the triumph of good over evil. Just as Lord Rama defeated Ravana, representing ignorance, greed, and violence, Gandhi’s philosophy embodies the victory of truth and non-violence over oppression and hatred. He envisioned an India rooted in moral courage, social justice, equality and self-reliance. His teachings guided millions during the freedom struggle, inspiring civil resistance that changed the course of history.

Yet today, his image has deteriorated even among Indians, as lessons from textbooks fade and civic awareness declines. The recent vandalism of his statue in London starkly reminds us that his ideals are underappreciated globally. In an era of political polarisation, extremism and rising violence, Gandhian philosophy offers a blueprint: dialogue over conflict, empathy over retaliation, and moral force over brute power. Embracing his vision remains crucial to building a just, peaceful, and resilient India, now and hereafter.

RS Narula, Patiala

GST relief not visible

This is with reference to the article “Govt must realise price controls are not consumer protection’ (THI Oct 1). GST rationalisation looked promising but rarely translated into consumer gains. After the GST cut, buyers enjoy little relief on packaged goods. Electronics and automobiles have seen some price benefits. The changes are more visible in essentials, such as medicines and milk products where rates have been significantly reduced.

The auto sector is passing on the GST benefit almost in full to consumers. The Centre must ask retailers to display both pre and post GST rates so that consumers can see the relief for themselves.

P Victor Selvaraj, Tirunelveli

People-friendly police make city safe

This refers to “Sajjanar dons mantle of Hyd’bad Commissioner of Police” (Oct 1). Many citizens still believe that police harass, ignore complaints, or are corrupt, because of which they hesitate to lodge complaints or go to police stations. This mindset must change. Police should be seen as friends and not feared. Friendly behaviour, quick response, and honest action can rebuild public trust in the department. Sajjanar needs to focus on these issues.

‘People welfare policing’ is a good step; it must reach every street and home irrespective of economic status or caste of the individuals. Awareness drives, open communication and equitable treatment will exemplify that the police are here to protect and not trouble citizens. A strong, people-friendly police force makes the city safer and more united.

Dr O Prasada Rao, Hyderabad

Deepti gives grand start to Indian women’s WC campaign

India started their Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 campaign on a roaring note, thanks to the double dished out by Deepthi Sharma, in the inaugural match against Sri Lanka, which is co-hosting the mega event along with India. Deepthi’s all-round exploits (53 runs from 53 balls and an impressive 3 for 54 haul was the highlight of India’s 59-run win.

Doing their bit were H Deol (48 in 68 b) and Sneha Rana’s 2/32 offered solid support. India, which posted 259/8 restricted Sri Lanka to 211 on a rain-interrupted match. Indian and Australian remain the title favourites.

Sreelekha P S, Secunderabad-61