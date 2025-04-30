MyVoice: Views of our readers 30th Apr 2025

J&K CM rises to the occasion

J&K CM Omar Abdullah turned emotional during a special assembly session convened to discuss the tragic Pahalgam terror attack. Struggling to hold back tears, Omar paid heartfelt tribute to those who lost lives and expressed deep anguish over the incident. His voice cracked as he spoke of the families shattered by the violence, urging all political parties to unite against terrorism. Omar’s raw emotion struck a chord across party lines, reflecting the collective grief of the region. His powerful words called for peace, resilience, and a renewed commitment to ending bloodshed in the Valley. Omar has candidly admitted that he failed in his responsibility of sending tourists safely back home. Refusing to exploit the tragedy for political ends, he has declared that he will not use this moment to seek statehood. It’s inevitable that J&K’s UT status will not end as long as terrorism keeps rearing its ugly head. However, the wholehearted involvement of Kashmiris and their elected representatives in the fight against terror can make a visible difference on the ground.

N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru

Stand against terrorism, not against each other

The Pahalgam attack shocked us all. As an Indian Muslim, I condemn it with all my heart. Many Muslims, including elected leaders, have taken visible actions against terrorism. Yet, social media is now filled with Islamophobic songs that paint us as enemies. Why? When we stand with India, why does India not stand with us? Hate speech, even masked as patriotism, divides and weakens our nation. Terrorism has no religion. Let us reject hate and uphold our values—unity, justice, and mutual respect. Together, we can protect India’s soul by standing against both terror and hatred.

Mohammad Hasnain, Mumbai

Why bulldozer justice?

After the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, bulldozers were used on the houses of Kashmiri militants. This action was taken as a reaction, but it could prove to be harmful. Such punishments are contrary to the orders of the Supreme Court and hence have created fear across the valley. During the bulldozing of the houses of militants, Kashmiri houses next door were also damaged. The people had to face hardship. Many Kashmiri leaders have objected to this, saying that it is alienating Kashmiris. There have also been attacks on Kashmiri students in other states. These attacks are unnecessary and unacceptable. The government must punish the terrorists. But, within the ambit of the law. Many Kashmiri Muslims helped the tourists. They took the injured to the hospital. So first identify the culprits and give them whatever punishment they deserve.

Mohammad As’ad Kabir, Nagari

Vaibhav displays masterclass

The Rajasthan Royals’ run chase against the Gujarat Titans was outstanding The team’s openers, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi, played with the confidence and composure of seasoned veterans, inspiring fans with their fighting spirit. Their strategy and discipline proved essential when chasing 210 runs, which wasn’t an easy target. Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s century in just 35 balls was a masterclass, reminiscent of the great Yuvraj Singh. His consistency was impressive, scoring his first fifty in 17 balls and his second fifty in 18 balls, without compromising his game. This victory is well deserved for Rajasthan Royals, and their fighting spirit serves as an example for working professionals as well. There is a lot to learn from these young boys. The ability to be disciplined, determined, planning, and executing will help one overcome any difficult task. This match will remain in the hearts of RR fans for many years to come as a symbol of their love for the team.

Vasanth Kumar Jagan Mohan, Kammanahalli, Bengaluru

***

The fastest century off 35 balls made by fourteen years lad Vaibhav Suryavanshi from Rajasthan Royals is a remarkable one in the history in T20 cricket (Child’s play, April 29). Though RR wins the game against Gujarat Titans, it stands third place in points table from the bottom.

N.S.K. Prasad, Hyderabad