MyVoice: Views of our readers 30th December 2021

TS govt decision reprehensible

The recent permission for keeping open wine shops and bars on December 31 till 1 am is highly condemnable. TS stood 5th place in Omicron positive cases after Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat and Kerala. While other States like Delhi are imposing curbs such as lockdown (Delhi) and night curfew (Utharakand), our State going in the opposite direction for the best reason known to itself. The TS government should emulate other states in controlling the further spread of Omicron.

Thammi Dileep Kumar, Palakurthy

Body-shaming highly condemnable



Naveen Kumar alias Teenmar Mallanna posted a poll on social media asking netizens to give their opinion on the so-called development claimed by the TS government: 'Is it in Bhadrachalam or in the body of Himanshu?" Apart from owner of Q news, he is a leader of the BJP. People in responsible positions must maintain decorum. In any standards, the personal remark against the the son of TS IT minister and working president of TRS is not in good taste. Instead, Teenmar Mallanna could ask same question if he really wants to corner the government claim of development by asking, 'does development take place in the state or in the CM's family?' So, being a journalist, it would be better had he avoided his journalism skills for personal comments. Surprisingly the party which supported Mallanna's remarks is opposing the proposed comedy show by Munavar Faruqui on January 9, 2022 in Hyderabad by saying he has made fun of Hindu gods and goddesses.

Pratapa Reddy Y, Tiruvuru (Krishna)

Slip of tongue more harmful



The Hans editorial "Be mindful when it comes to words" (December 28) should act as an eye-opener to everyone, especially to politicians in power. Slip of the tongue can do more damage than slip of the leg as the dictum denotes as evidenced many a time earlier damaging the image of governments. Unmindful of this background, Union Minister for Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar uttered in a meeting in respect of reintroducing the repealed farm laws and later claimed that people misinterpreted his message. However, sometimes people's memory is short. "Any guess what the lesson will be? The answer is Modi's mesmerising manuscripts may clean-cut the covering clouds of mistrust at a right time.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

A cruel act by BJP govt



It is not a surprise that the BJP government refused to approve the Foreign Contributions Regulation Act (FCRA) renewal application of Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity, quoting the usual, baseless allegations of conversions by the charitable organisation. This is a long-time aspiration of the saffron party and it preferred to execute it so very sadistically on Christmas day. While their right wing fringe elements went on to desecrate the statue of Jesus Christ, attack churches and those celebrating Christmas and instigate Hindus to massacre the minorities, the saffron government on its part struck Mother Teresa's Organisation that is doing unmatched yeomen and humanitarian services to lepers, aged and those left uncared for.

Nitesh Mandwariya, Neemuch (MP)

Wise decision by Central govt



The Central government has clarified that no certificate need be taken by the booster dose-taking senior citizens having comorbidities. A timely announcement, indeed, it avoids unnecessary trouble to them. Senior citizens are already struck by comorbidities inviting huge expenditure for their medical upkeep either for taking several investigations or for taking regular medications daily. For a majority, comorbidities have come not all of a sudden but definitely over a period of time, which should be noted. Asking for a medical certificate for proving comorbidities is not fair.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao, Hyderabad

TS must stop browbeating Centre



It is good to see that the Union government has enhanced the paddy procurement from Telangana from 40 lakh metric tonnes to 46 lakh metric tonnes. This issue was a bone of contention between the TRS and the Centre, and the former needlessly overplayed its cards in this regard. The announcement amounts to meeting the 90 per cent of demand by Telangana on paddy procurement that must bring cheer to paddy cultivators in the state. It is imperative that the Government of Telangana follow a non-aggressive policy against the Centre in realising demands. I undoubtedly feel so many advantages accrue to Telangana if a harmonious path is adopted in dealing with the Centre, without needless browbeating and bravado.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad