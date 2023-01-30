MyVoice: Views of our readers 30th January 2023

Exit of a versatile actress

Yesteryear actress Jamuna, 86, acted nearly 200 movies in Telugu, a few in Hindi. She was most famous in a particular and specialised portrayal Satyabhama, a recipient of film fare and NTR award. Her demise is a sad matter to note. Born in Hampi in Karnataka and brought up in Duggirala in Guntur district, her acting talent was found by actor Jaggaiah on stage and through him she entered in Telugu film industry and proved her mettle in playing several roles with almost all heroes of her time, especially with ANR and NTR. A trivial issue with ANR and NTR was later sorted out and heroine roles with them saw blockbusters. This beautiful lady with twinkling eyes will ever be remembered by all her fans and Tollywood forever.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

II

Having acted in around 200 films in different languages , Jamuna conquered the sentiments of both young and old generation people by her excellent acting ...no..real life portraying different roles - social, folk or mythological. She was never a subject of any controversies throughout her filmy career and always displayed tremendous cool and maturity which is unforgettable. No wonder, she is ranked second to the greatest actress Savitri and it is amusing to see them both in the film Gundamma Katha with NTR and ANR as heroes. Who can forget her innocent village belle appearance in the film ' Donga Ramudu ' where she enacted the song " bhale thatha mana bapuji - baalala thatha baapuji ' which song is played at every independance - republic day celebrations in the country even after nearly 70 years of the release of the film.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao, Hyderabad

III

It is very interesting to learn that Jamuna played Nargis' character in the film Mother India when it was made in Telugu as Bangaru Thalli in which she played the mother role for Soban Babu and Krishnam Raju against the will of her well-wishers. It is very happy to know that she competed with her co stars like Savithri, Jayalalitha and Bhanumathi in action. However just like other actors she also learnt the depth of political water by winning the Rajamahandravaram Lok Sabha in 1985 on Congress ticket and proved her credentials as a public representative by mentioning the problems women along with her constituency issues in the Lok Sabha.

Pratapa Reddy Y, Tiruvuru, AP

A crusader for fluoride-free water supply

Amshala Swami, a native of Shivannagudem, Marriguda mandal, Nalgonda district, spent his life fighting against the scourge of fluorosis affecting thousands in the district with Fluorosis Vimukthi Porata Sanithi and Jalasadhana Samithi. Though no more physically, he will be in the hearts of many fluorosis victims as well among people of Nalgonda dist forever. Due to his untiring efforts, fluorosis has come down to some extent due to safe drinking water supply. Even then, still a lot needs to be done for fluoride-free drinking and agriculture water supply. Can it be possible in the life time of present generation?

JP Reddy, Nalgonda

Faulty economic order persists

The controversy and crisis surrounding the Adani group of companies, the scar created in the minds of investors and the immediate negative impact felt in the share market are the inevitable fallouts of the faulty economic order being recklessly adopted and sincerely followed by the successive rulers in India. The world has witnessed worst scenes in 1930 and again in 2008 the way the most spectacular edifices of the economic order were inevitably tumbling down. It was again the public funds with which such fallen edifices, that were claiming to be number one in the world, were bailed out. This is a social crime, no doubt, carried on with the active help of the government. But as history tells, such acts end up with serious social crises plunging all in misery and benefiting none.

A G Rajmohan, Anantapur

Foolish talk of snap elections

BRS working president K T Rama Rao dared that his party is ready for early polls if PM Narendra Modi showed the guts to dissolve the Parliament before its term. KTR is capable of talking any amount of such rubbish as his focus and goal is Telangana-centric despite the fact that BRS wants to be a national party. KTR and BRS must understand that an elected government, albeit at the Centre or in state, must serve and strive for the full term in achieving and accomplishing assigned goals for which people have chosen them. The larger interest and expectations of people must be borne in mind before leaders like KTR make such announcements.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

Bikers ram, chase car for 5km; police launch hunt for accused

Bengaluru: A couple was being chased by a pair of bikers while returning home at three in the morning in Bengaluru, according to a disturbing video allegedly captured on a car's dash camera. By approaching from the opposite direction, the pair of bikers are seen colliding with the car. They then confronted the couple in the car.

The video has since gone viral, and Bengaluru police have announced that they are looking into the situation. Citizens Movement, a local social media account, posted the footage and tweeted: "Horrific incident reported on Sarjapur road near Sofas & More around 3am today. Miscreant riders collided purposefully to a couple traveling in a car. They chased the car for 5km till their society in Chikkanayakanahalli. Don't open your car in night. Use dash cam."

In a widely shared video, the rider hit the car coming from the other direction. Later, yelled at the couple to step out of the vehicle, but they refused. The car gradually shifted back, though, and the pair of bikers began pursuing them and knocking on the car's windows.

Inter-state dacoits arrested after looting `80 lakh

Bengaluru: The Wilson Garden police arrested the notorious interstate dacoits who had robbed the owner of Arecanut Mandi(market) of Rs 80 lakh under the guise of the police. Investigation revealed that the accused were associated with the MLA from Adoni constituency in Andhra Pradesh. Bhatal Shivaram Krishna Yadav (19), Sheikh Chempati Lal Basha (36) and his brother Sheikh Chempati Zakir (27) from Andhra Pradesh were arrested. The accused had robbed Rs 80 lakh belonging to Mohan Kumar, the owner of Arecanut Mandi of Tevadehalli village in Gubbi taluk of Tumkur district.

Mohan Kumar had sent his car driver Chandan and Arecanut Mandi worker Kumaraswamy to Bangalore on December 27, 2022 to deliver Rs 80 lakh to a person from Salem. Mohan Kumar told the car driver to get money from a financier in Bangalore.