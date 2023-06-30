MyVoice: Views of our readers 30th June 2023

A big move to boost bio-fertilisers

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCE) meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the much-waited PM-PRANAM (PM Programme for Restoration, Awareness, Generation, Nourishment and Amelioration of Mother Earth on June 28. It is meant for promoting use of nutrient based bio-fertilisers for sustainable agriculture and it would cost about Rs 3,70,128.7 crore. It may be recalled that the Central is supplying 45 kg per bag urea at Rs 242 but its actual cost is Rs 2,200. So, the states which reduce use of this chemical will get 50% saved subsidy. As such, they will certainly cooperate with the Centre in promoting organic farming. In fact, this scheme would boost farmers’ income, strengthen natural/organic farming, rejuvenate soil productivity and ensure food security.

Pratapa Reddy Y, Tiruvuru, AP

Supply essential items with subsidy

The prices of all essential commodities including vegetables are skyrocketing and are not at all within the purchasing capacity of middle- and lower-class people. Tomato and wet mirchi are sold at Rs 100 above per kg. Other vegetables are also sold near to that rate. Actually, in this rainy season, there should be good harvest and delayed monsoon might hit the growth of crop. The financial hurdles being faced by low income group are inexplicable. State and Central governments should rise to the occasion and buy vegetables directly from farmers and sell them in the markets at subsidised rates.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

Thorough deliberations needed on UCC

There is a needless hue and cry from the Muslim community whenever the topic of the Uniform Civil Code is broached to the public by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This sort of mindset and mentality is unhealthy and dangerous for the community to view everything with suspicions and contempt. The community must know that the UCC has nothing to do with religious freedom and practice of any community in the country and is solely made with a view to having a uniform legal frame and uniformity for every citizen in the country. There is no rationale in entertaining an apocalyptic view of Uniform Civil Code that is already so long in implementation in the country. Why do other religions have no such reservations about UCC?

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

II

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to implement Uniform Civil Code (UCC) across the country. The crux of this is the next Lok Sabha elections to be held in 2024. The government eyes vote bank through the Uniform Civil Code as there is no issue left for the government to win the next election easily. The UCC will be a problem for our country as well as all the religions living here. It is prudent to keep aside the UCC issue in the national interest to maintain peace and tranquility throughout India.

Jahangir Ali, Mumbai

III

The problem with UCC is that no one knows what it is, what provisions it will cover and how it will affect the existing laws of various communities, including the laws of the majority community. The proposed UCC is neither relevant nor beneficial for a multi-religious, multi-cultural and multi-lingual country like India. It is irrelevant and goes against the spirit of constitution. It will affect the unity and harmony that binds the nation, it will hinder the country’s progress and not bear any fruitful results. The concept of “one nation-one law” will prove ruinous for India’s multi-cultural ethos.

Zakir Hussain, Kazipet

IV

Ever since the move on UCC by the ruling party, all political parties have become edgy. Some are favoring it like AAP while others are opposing it. One does not need to be an astronaut to understand why BJP is pitching for UCC at this juncture as crucial state elections are approaching and the next general elections are less than 12 months away. UCC is a highly sensitive and delicate issue and must be dealt with utmost care. No country in the world has so many religions, caste and diversity. It would be better if all stakeholders, including all opposition parties, religious heads etc., are kept in the loop and thorough deliberations take place before any decision is taken in this regard.

Bal Govind, Noida

V

Yes, India urgently needs Uniform Civil Code (UCC). In fact, it has been long overdue but successive Congress governments at the Centre despite enjoying 2/3rds majority in the parliament have failed to even think of it because they had ulterior motives and minority appeasement policies for political gain. It is surprising and shocking to think of a vast country with the world’s highest population not having a UCC even after 75 years of Independence. Modi is right in his assertion that the opposition is crying foul only because it is going to lose out on Muslim vote bank if UCC is implemented.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada