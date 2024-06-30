MyVoice: Views of our readers 30th June 2024

Jagan’s misgovernance, indeed, is a case study

As the YSRCP regime was a bundle of controversies, intimidation and harassment of officials including officers belonging to IAS and IPS at every step besides large volumes involved in various corruption cases, one cannot but agree to the views elucidated in detail by the writer V Ramu Sharma that the system was getting from worse to worst in the state. In the ensuing mess, as the rot set in the system, it was clearly established that YSRCP leaders led by Jagan Mohan Reddy had a field day for full five years indulging in financial bungling in the name of welfarism, policy and state interest.

As the greed of Jagan and his ministerial colleagues scaled high to amass wealth revealed the unethical practices indulged without fear during the regime, sadly development clock swung backwards by decades. Thus, the state once in the forefront of good administration slid all of a sudden under YSRCP's rule badly with episodes of creating fear in administrators to carry out incorrect orders and harassment of political rivals and sending them to jail on whimsical reasons by misusing power. By and large, YSRCP under Jagan Mohan Reddy was a 'power centre' in its own right is not only a great tragedy to AP but a big setback to democracy.

Thus as every action of Jagan Mohan Reddy during his five year rule exposes the malfunction of administration by refusing to address issues of urgent relevance to the people, exerting any kind of pressure on government to act was out of bounds for administrators and political executives on account of fear of been trapped in wrong cases or transfer to insignificant posting etc. Ostensibly, if a serving corrupt Chief Minister like Jagan turns arrogant and does what it pleases him at the drop of the hat, it is far more serious a matter and with higher-ups not able to get investigation done only emboldened him to be more harsh on anyone disobeying his clumsy orders.

Due to the outrageous rule, sadly the state as expected drowned deep into the mine of anarchy. The saving grace is that polls in May jolted the Jagan government by putting in place a new coalition government. Notwithstanding the fact that much damage already inflicted on the state by YSRCP government headed by a maverick is more disturbing inasmuch the administrators with a long cherished career have been put to shame and ordered to work against the norms as a result the state lost ground in its race for prosperity, the writer's view that case study of AP state would stand as good stead and useful for future governance cannot be undermined.

–K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

Jagan Reddy’s tyrant misrule of state brings to our memory Kim Jong Un of North Korea and Idi Amin of Uganda. He wins hands down the title of most corrupt politician India has ever produced. Taking advantage of the Centre’s dependence on his parliament members’ strength, he ploughed the administration left and right, uncaring for the administrative rules resulting in the toddler state plunged in deep economic crisis with zero progress . The IAS and the IPS men had to oblige him or else they may be shunted to insignificant positions. Ministers and all other government staff are there only for token sake and entire government was run by him with the directions taken from the so-called coterie of advisors nominated at his choice paying them fat salaries. All were afraid of his vengeful style of work culture, hence all selfish all India service officers yielded to his pressure at least to enjoy plum posts. Jagan’s lust for power and his obsession for owning lavish palaces at several places are being exposed and there are many misdeeds done by him have to be extricated by the incumbent government and he has to be punished allowing the law of the land work effectively. Jagan Reddy is a perfect example of true megalomaniac.

– Rama Krishna M, Kakinada

Apropos of ‘AP the best case study for political executive and administrators’; June 29, 2024). All India Service officials, traditionally monikered ‘babus’, have always been reduced to doormats and hatchet-men of politicians who turn to administration once they form government. Andhra Pradesh, which has now come under the TDP-Jana Sena-BJP Alliance government, has a sordid tale of babus being arm-twisted by the ruling government to toe the line of their political masters. Former Chief Secretary Jawahar Reddy and senior IAS officer Poonam Malakondaiah, Principal Secretary for Health and Family Welfare, are two examples to have gained notoriety by serving the notorious Jagan Reddy-led YSRCP regime. Despite their highhandedness, Chandrababu Naidu has entrusted them with new posts, foregoing political vendetta, to enable them to retire honorably. Hope such gestures will herald a new administrative culture in Andhra Pradesh.

– Dr George Jacob, Kochi

The write up by V Ramu Sarma - ‘AP the best case study for political executive and administrators’ - must prove the best case study material for the executive and administrators for not carrying out their political agenda that must definitely conform the rule book, even if some off the course events might have occurred during the rule. But, the vendetta politics must not be the rule of the game for neither. All said and done, several examples of misrule and mediocre governance are before us, among which the ‘Emergency’ stands tall – the true colour of those executives who were loyal servants of Indira Gandhi are before us. One wonders whether it is due to the party affiliation or personal agenda that suits the perpetrators to indulge to the hilt.

The new government that comes to power naturally will weed out the sycophant and loyal elements which were hand-in-glove with the previous administration. But, the tradition of the All India Services constantly is to dine on the ears of the cadres to be conscientious in the discharge of duty, whatever it takes – but the corrosion of loyalty to a particular party and caste factor make some so docile that a strong cataract obscures their vision – to be a fit case for a honorable discharge, without being sent to jail for the lapses.

But, the million dollar question that comes to our mind, how many such straight forward individuals can resist the arm-twisting by the administration by subtle threat and monetary advantages dangled before them? No wonder, many fall prey to these tactics. At the same time, the bold and incorrupt ones, who stand tall, tend to become black sheep among their own community by becoming the butt of ridicule of their own family members to be unable and misfit to live in the changing times that is already an established trend and tradition in the country's political system. The guillotine by the changed administration unfailingly falls on such wayward executives. But, the conviction and moral grit of the cool and in-corrupt ones seldom goes unnoticed and unrecognised - what an irony!.

This is true of the Centre too, when it comes to sacking an overtly corrupt regime that is deliberately encouraging religious radicalism in the country. The BJP which always cited the illegal termination of elected governments by the Congress, not less than 36 times in the country’s political history – should have shown the courage to dismiss the headstrong TMC government in WB – irrespective of the consideration of political fortunes ending up on either side in the Lok Sabha elections. This is being viewed as a serious lapse on part of the BJP-led NDA, during its second term in power, to be afraid of imposing President’s Rule under Article 356 – to which the state of Kerala too was a fit case and a deserving candidate.

– K V Raghuram, Wayanad

Address stray menace

I read in The Hans India paper on Saturday that 3 stray dogs maul 6 year old to death in the city. Is it not inhuman for the government that no action is being taken in spite of the fact that dog attacks have been taking place commonly for

so many years and even little children and toddlers are succumbing to the dog attacks, which clearly indicates that the government is least bothered about the life of the citizens?

A question arises whether we are living in a civilised society with human values or living in a uncivilized barbarian society, where people are being treated even inferior to dogs and donkeys. The government should wake up from sleep and initiate action immediately and contact the Centre and initiate steps to file a case in the Supreme Court to see that stray dogs are eliminated forthwith and human beings are made free from these dangerous animals like dogs and other animals.

If the animal protection organisations have sympathy on these animals, let them gather them and rear them in their custody but not allow them on the streets endangering the human lives. An emergency meet must be held and urgent steps taken to eradicate this menace forthwith, failing which the sin of allowing deaths of human beings would be upon the authorities who are callous and negligent in the matter.

A M Daniel, Hyderabad

Why is PM mum on NEET controversy?

The NEET-UG issue has rocked the nation. The exam which was conducted on May 5 this year has been embroiled in controversies due to alleged malpractices and question paper leaks .The CBI is probing the NEET fiasco and it is indeed shocking to know that a school headmaster in Latur, Principal and Vice Principal of Oasis School in Hazaribagh are involved in the leaks. The CBI has also cracked the racket behind the question paper leaks in Godhra and very soon the culprits will be brought to book. As more truth stumbles out of the CBI probe, it is coming to light that students have fallen prey to the modus operandi of the racketeers and paid them lakhs of rupees to get their hands on the question papers and the answer keys.

The PM has so far remained silent on the entire NEET-UG imbroglio. Education Minister Dharmesh Pradhan has vowed strictest action possible against the offenders. Tough exam laws are also announced by the Centre as part of the exam reforms. The NTA chief has also resigned but still all this does not end students' confusion and misery.

The opposition should hold the government accountable for failing to conduct a national-level entrance exam like NEET-UG in a fair and transparent manner. Lakhs of students' future is at stake. The PM is answerable to the students as to why NEET-UG was not cancelled immediately after it was known that there were question paper leaks at some centers and why immediate action was not taken by the NTA. The Opposition should seek relevant answers from the government so that this is never repeated in the future. The more the delay, the more the students will suffer.

–Parimala G Tadas, Hyderabad

Undeclared state of emergency

It's true that Emergency period was a dark period wherein people suffered a lot. Emergency is a reminder for the ruling party, their responsibility to safeguard the democratic institutions for the welfare of the country and their people.

If the ruling party is that much serious and worried about the dark period of emergency, it should refrain from the present style of functioning. People of this country feel that the whole democratic Institutions was made a private limited company. Freedom of press was tightened and the fourth estate was made speechless. Electoral victories made the Parliament rubber stamp laws that shrank the freedoms and killed democratic values which people of India adores. The Supreme Court's structural doctrine is paramount according to the spirit of the Constitution. The Opposition should go on questioning the authoritarianism of the ruling party and bring the same to the limelight to save our valuable democracy. The ruling party should be made accountable no matter what its majority in the house. The mandate of the people by not bestowing overwhelmed majority clearly indicated that voters are saviours of Constitution. Misuse of investigating agencies, weaponising draconian laws were also echoed on the 2024 polls. This is another sort of undeclared emergency.

–Padmanabha Suryanarayana, Kochi

From reluctant politician to Leader of Opposition

At last, Rahul Gandhi has accepted the post of Leader of Opposition which is a good sign of Indian democracy and now a common man can expect healthy parliament discussions in the parliament and we are also aware that Dr Manmohan Singh had advised Rahul Gandhi to get the responsibility of a minister to get experience but at that time he was a hesitant politician and refused to accept any responsibility.

It will be a litmus test for Rahul Gandhi when after a few months there shall be assembly elections in a few states and the performance of BJP was very dismal and it is expected that Rahul Gandhi will be able to show good performance. It has to be kept in mind that Rahul Gandhi had more experience than Modi in the parliament but previously he was an hesitant politician but now he is Leader of Opposition. Just take the example of Britain where the Leader of Opposition is considered as the Prime Minister-in waiting so the Leader of Opposition has to behave in a responsible manner. Nonetheless, the Leader of Opposition plays a major role in the smooth functioning of the House but due to ruckus there was no functioning in the Lok Sabha and blame game was going on that Rahul Gandhi 's microphone was switched off whereas the Speaker clarified the position. Rahul Gandhi himself pointed out, the Prime Minister had the mandate of the people to run the government but he should take the cooperation of the Opposition parties also as the Opposition also represents the voice of the people or in other words they are two sides of same coin chosen by the people to maintain the delicate balance required in a democracy. Any attempt to ride roughshod over the other will have disastrous consequences.

It is an accepted fact that Modi had an advantage in the 16th and the 17th Lok Sabha as his party commanded a majority in Lok Sabha but this time this is not the case and he is dependent on the support of the NDA constituents and the Opposition has also gained strength and is no longer a pushover as we had seen previously. Frome July 1, the new criminal laws will be implemented and these laws were passed when a maximum number of opposition parties were not present in the house. Now the opposition members have adequate representation in all parliamentary committees and it would be in the fitness of things that it is heard while considering or finalising Bills which has not happened in the previous two sessions. It can be said that the success of the government is dependent on the cooperation of all political parties.

–Yash Pal Ralhan, Jalandhar

The only hope for our world

Rather than advancing the ongoing process of traditionalising religions, our thinkers, politicians, and academics are perpetuating the colonial concept of transforming our traditions into religions. Our social sciences have to develop new theories of Indian culture instead of parroting what the West has said or continues to say about us. Converting Indian traditions into proper religions breeds intolerance and fundamentalism. The rise of so-called "Hindu fundamentalism," an aberration of the highest kind, is the result of this faulty collective understanding of our traditions.

In traditions, it is not a single god, temple, or doctrine that is important; sampradayas, paramparas, guru-shishya lineages, multiple texts, and multiple philosophies are the norm. In a traditional world such as India, rituals encompass every aspect of life, from conception to death, rendering the distinction between religious and secular practices illogical and, in fact, an intense assault on the culture. Secularism, or the separation of the private religious sphere from the public political sphere, was a solution for European Christendom at a specific time in its history, when the various denominations were clashing with each other in many wars. It was never a universal solution for all cultures and times.

Secularism poses a significant challenge to Sanaatana Dharma, particularly in its current distorted form of appeasing the so-called minorities. Every country divides its citizens into nationalists and minority groups.

Only India divides nationalists into two groups: a majority and a minority. Unless we urgently understand the country as thinkers like Sri Aurobindo or Ananda Coomaraswamy articulated, there is no hope for India, and there is no hope for India becoming the key solution for the whole world in the grip of religious frictions.

–Dr Pingali Gopal, Hanamkonda

Tragedy on tracks: Time to wake up

There was a train accident that occurred recently in West Bengal in which a goods train collided with Kanchanjungha Express resulting in the death of 10 persons and about 40 persons injured. Mudslinging on government officials in power by the opposition parties doesn’t solve any purpose. Urgently, following remedial measures should be taken to prevent train accidents: Conduct safety awareness training drills for the staff concerned every three months. Comprehensive training should be provided to the railway staff on the latest technologies, equipment, systems, safety rules and procedures. Safety drives at regular intervals are to be carried out by officers and supervisors to improve awareness among staff to prevent accidents. Kavach, an indigenously developed Automatic Train Protection to avoid train collisions, should be installed to the entire train routes on a war footing. Research should be done to find alternative methods for anti-collision devices like Kavach

The government should allocate adequate funds for safety. Efforts should be made to design the system foolproof to avoid accidents due to signal failure systems at railway stations. Recruit sufficient numbers to reduce the fatigue of employees of railways. All the unmanned level crossings should be eliminated. There should be strict enforcement regarding strict accountability and penalties for lapses. More research should be done on methods that automatically stop trains that pass signals at danger or exceed speed limits. Efforts should be made to provide continuous communication between trains and signalling centers. Sensors and cameras should be used prominently to find defects and faults. Implement AI-driven solutions for safety in railway operations.

–Nagendra Kumar Vempally, Hyderabad

Make physical exercise a daily routine

The report of the Lancet Global Health findings suggest half of the adults in India lead a sedentary life, making them prime candidates for a buffet of lifestyle diseases like diabetes and hypertension. The World Health Organisation's yardstick for a sedentary lifestyle is for anyone who doesn’t clock 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity or 75 minutes of vigorous activity per week. Unsurprisingly, a study revealed that India had 110 million diabetics and 315 million hypertension sufferers. These conditions bring along life-threatening companions like stroke, cardiac arrest, and renal failure. Unfortunately, there’s no quick fix to this problem. Prosperity is the main culprit. Gone are the days when people walked to schools or offices. Now, they hop into vehicles for the shortest trips. The proliferation of the Internet and the allure of social media have turned smartphones into personal entertainment hubs. Millions are glued to their screens when they should be up and about. Manual labour is practically obsolete in this age of machines. It’s ironic that a nation that introduced Yoga to the world now needs to take a leaf out of its own book. It’s high time for Indians to rearrange their routines and make physical exercise a staple of their daily lives. In short, roll off the mat and embrace the mat.

–N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru