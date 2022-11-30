MyVoice: Views of our readers 30th November 2022

A long-felt need of Old City of Hyd

The necessity of a metro express service from the Old City areas in Hyderabad is huge as the metro would certainly serve their needs and it would lead to a balanced development of the city. Therefore, the state government has to earnestly at the earliest to make this a reality. It will greatly ease huge traffic congestion problems in the Old City areas to a very great extent. Not only this, even from the point of viability, too, this route will undoubtedly generate huge income to the metro project unlike the metro line to the airport from Hi-Tec City area.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao, Hyderabad

Rare dissent in China

The protests against lockdowns in China were triggered by widespread anger at the death of at least 10 people in a fire in an apartment in the western city of Urumqi, with delays in extinguishing the blaze widely seen by the public as a result of lockdown policies. The vaccine experimented and found out in China is not much effective and the country is not ready to order from India for an effective vaccine and the drugs to control spread of the killer disease. Thus, the Republic of China with its perverted views is in a doomsday position.

C K Dorai Ramani Suresh, Ghaziabad

Women & crimes: Societal change needed

It is not that acts of violence against women are increasing. It is that only now they are being reported now. Cases reported in the media are only a fraction of what is happening through the length and breadth of the nation. Societal sanction makes it very difficult to curb violence against women. A woman suffering at the hands of her husband is often regarded as an embodiment of virtue. She is also regarded as a receptacle of family honour. That is why many parents refuse to accept marriages outside caste and religion. This has sometimes led to honour killings in extreme cases. Unless the attitude of society changes there will be discrimination and violence against women in one form or the other.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

Seven sixes in one over

Records are there to be broken. All we witnessed is 6 sixes in an over by Indian Ravi Shastri and Yuveraj Singh in competitive games in the past. But a youngster Ruturaj Gaikwad broke all records by scoring a new record of 7 sixes in an over including a no-ball. Thus, the opener hit 43 runs in an over to set a list A world record in Vijay Hazare Trophy, matching the joint effort of Brett Hampton and Joe Carter off William Ludik for Northern Districts against Central Districts in a Ford Trophy game in 2018. However, the record for most sixes in an over, in all, is held by Lee German of New Zealand, who clubbed 8 over the fence during a Shell Trophy match at Wellington.

Calicut Krishnan Ramani, Mumbai

Why are non-BJP govts jittery?

Some states are complaining about the growing highhandedness by the Centre, particularly in the wake of BJP coming to power in the country since 2014. But, the fact remains that the mindset of such states which are raising the bogies is more imaginary than real; in the growing tendency of antagonism on their part against the Centre due to one reason or the other in scoring brownie points that is irrelevant and outright childish. This tendency among non-BJP ruled states is more evident as there is a feverish pitch to cobble up a third front to oust BJP from power in the upcoming 2024 elections. The ED and the CBI probes are cited as reasons for the deteriorating situation. But, one wonders why these states be jittery if their hands are clean?

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

Blame Vizhinjam violence on govt inaction

Apropos 'Kerala police file FIR, name Arch Bishop as accused.' The unprecedented violence and massive destruction witnessed at Vizhinjam police station on Sunday by the fishermen community in the aftermath of arrest of 40-odd Latin Church priests, including Archbishop Thomas J Netto for inciting and abetting violence against the Vizhinjam container project of Adani group, was due to inaction by the LDF government in the Kerala. From the day one the motive and intention of the agitators was clear, that was to stall the project once and for all, and the government passively gave its nod turning Nelson's eye to this; and failed to take tough measures, despite clear court orders not to block the construction work at the project.

K R Parvathy, Mysuru