MyVoice: Views of our readers 30th November 2024

Make businesses respect consumer rights

This refers to “Advancing Consumer Rights in India” (Nov 28). India has a robust framework for consumer protection laws & regulations; however, businesses are not bothered about consumer rights. Making them accountable can be challenging. They can be addressed as follows. Educate consumers about their rights and how to assert them. Strictly enforce consumer protection laws including timely resolution of complaints and stringent penalties for violations. Publicise violations made by businesses through media and social platforms. Support and strengthen consumer advocacy groups like Consumer Guidance Society of India and Consumers Legal Protection Forum.

Dr O Prasada Rao, Hyderabad

Ceasefire takes effect, peace not far away

The ceasefire for two months between warring Israel and Hezbollah of Lebanon is a small respite for the burning West Asia. It may not be a solution that brings tranquility there, but it gives time and opportunity to both parties to find out amicable answers. The US and France mediated cease fire agreement has made it clear that if the world leaders worked sincerely, the protracted wars would end. The lack of sincerity, if not partiality in their efforts, is making things worse everywhere. The aggressive Israel has agreed to calm down only because it has already neutralised the top leadership of Hezbollah. If it can be persuaded to end Gaza war, which has already destroyed Gaza beyond repair, then it would be real victory for world leaders.

Dr DVG Sankara Rao, Vizianagaram

Mind-boggling battle on chess board

Indian Grand Masters are playing completely unconventional and unorthodox opening setups. Gukesh won Game 3 against Ding precisely because of an opening that blew Ding Liren’s preparation to smithereens, making him waste 33 minutes on move 13, and being more than an hour down by move 20. Ding Liren came up with an extremely innovative opening move with his Nf3, e3 and then a gambit with Ba3. All commentators were discussing what to name this new setup or gambit. Indian GMs and top-level games against Indian GMs have become a whirlpool of innovations in opening theory. Indian GMs are bringing in hypermodern opening innovations in chess. The tightly contested Game 4 of the World Chess Championship between defending champion Ding Liren and India’s young sensation D Gukesh remains equal after 14 moves, with both players maintaining a balanced position.

Dorai Ramani, Ghaziabad

***

Indian chess prodigy D Gukesh is proving to be a formidable contender in the 2024 FIDE WCC Final. With critical victories having drawn and won so far, against reining in WC Ding Liren of China, Gukesh has significantly boosted his chances of securing the title. After drawing Game 2 and staging a strong comeback to win Gane 3, Gukesh’s momentum is building, making ensuing matches a thrilling spectacle for chess fans worldwide. A potential win would make him the first Indian to claim FIDE WCC in 17 years, since Viswanathan Anand’s victory in 2000 and 2007. Chess enthusiasts are eagerly watching this historic showdown unfold.

P V Prakash, Mumbai

Need for EAGLE eye on drug abuse

The use of narcotics/drugs has become so common these days that the menace assumed astronomical proportions leading to severe health issues among the youth of today, in addition to social stability and security aspects. Successive governments slept over the issue including the present CM of AP during his entire political career. In fact, this subject never elicited a strong preventive response from any government in the country. Only half-hearted efforts were made here and there despite the presence of strict laws. The formation of EAGLE force should be a welcome gesture from the present NDA government in AP. The question however is the kind of commitment at government level and that of the personnel deployed in the organisation suitably christened as EAGLE.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

Lukewarm response to climate crisis

Though the $300 billion annual climate finance agreement adopted at COP29 in Baku is insufficient to address the climate crisis, it represents a major milestone in combating it. The agreement fails to rise to the gravity of the challenge. The $300 billion target is an increase from the previous $100 billion agreement. On the other hand, $1.3 trillion is required annually to address climate change. Unfortunately, wealthy nations responsible for greater part of greenhouse gas emissions are reluctant to contribute more. Developing countries bear the brunt of natural calamities. Moreover, there is no mechanism for the timely and full delivery of funds. Also, China and Gulf countries are reluctant to be contributors. Furthermore, the question of transition from fossil fuel to renewable energy remains unanswered. Despite the drawbacks, the agreement is a sign of future action.

Venu G S, Kollam