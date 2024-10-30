MyVoice: Views of our readers 30th October 2024

Celebrate Diwali, the correct way

Diwali or Deepavali which comes from Sanskrit words deepa (meaning light) and avali (meaning row) which together refer to row of lights. So, basically, Diwali is confined to lights, hence called as ‘Festival of Lights’. Diwali symbolises the victory of light over darkness, good over ill, and knowledge over ignorance. Celebrations, apt to the concept of Diwali are as follows. Start by cleaning the house, decorate with Rangoli, and brighten by lights. Perform puja to Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha for seeking blessings for prosperity and happiness. Foster a sense of community and joy by exchanging gifts and sweets. Give charity to the needy to spread joy of the festival. Wear new clothes to add to the festival spirit. In ancient times, Diwali celebrations primarily involved lighting diyas (oil lamps) only. Not clear, why and when, bursting of firecrackers & bombs became major part of Diwali celebrations totally changing its original concept and transforming it into noisy, polluting and nuisance festival. Let us limit Diwali to “festival of lights”, its original concept.

Dr O. Prasada Rao, Hyderabad

***

Diwali means a row of lamps and it gives immense happiness to both children and adults. However the celebration of Diwali has become a competition among revellers in firing of crackers. In fact the firing of crackers has become ubiquitous as crackers are being fired in every occasion like political victory rallies, birthdays, funerals processions, Lord Vinayak immersion rallies, Dasara festives, inaugural occasions etc. The authorities must control illegal sales of crackers. At the same time people must follow safety measures while firing crackers. It should be remembered that the celebration of festival must not impact environment. So, safe Diwali means it must be accident free and eco- friendly .

Pratapa Reddy Yaramala, Tiruvuru, AP

Adhaar Card defies right of citizens privacy

Justuce KS Puttu Swamy who was the champion of privacy , passed away at 98, at his Bangalore Residence.He challenged that Adhar scheme infringes upon our Right to Privacy, which flows from Article 21 that deals with the Fundamental Right to Life. The nine-judge Bench agreed with the retired judge in a unanimous judgement in August 2017. In spite of the above verdict Adhar is used for opening Bank Accounts, Ayushman Bharat PM Jan Arogy Yojana of late for students appearing for exams too. (KEA decides to make Adhar must for all Exam Registrations) I fail to understand why so.

K LakshmanRao, Bellahalli, Bangalore

Vijay’s tryst with politics

Superstar and founder of the political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Vijay has decided to test his luck in Tamil Nadu politics. His success is easier predicted by his supporters and opponents of the DMK than actualised. It is too early to tell whether his newly-formed party will become a force to be reckoned with in Tamil Nadu and find favour with the people as an alternative to the “Dravidian parties”. Whether he made the “vow” to fight against sectarian forces “ideologically” more out of conviction or compulsion is not clear. In juxtaposing “fascism” with “payasam” (sweet dessert), he has trivialized the dangerous “ism” in question and betrayed a staggering lack of understanding of political science. He has descended to the level of accusing “looting Tamil Nadu in the name of Dravidian model” without adducing even a shred of evidence for substantiation. Vijay, a new entrant to politics, cannot lay greater claim to the legacy of Periyar and Anna more than the DMK. Without a strong ideological foundation, the TVK will be precariously and insecurely anchored in the stormy waters of Tamil Nadu politics. Vijay’s heroics and histrionics have made him a superstar and a demi-god.

G. David Milton, Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

***

Tamilnadu politics are synonym to its cini field. Chief Ministers of TN Annadurai, Karunanidhi, MG Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa are veteran writers and actors who have links with politics while they were shining on silver screen. Later actors Vijaykanth, Kamal Haasan tried their luck by founding their new parties but could not succeed. Afterwards, super star Rajnikant also opened a new party but later it was withdrawn realising that his countless fans may not turn as voters. Another upcoming star Vijay whose recent films hit box office records started a new regional party independently after demitting screen roles permanently expecting that he surely win the hearts in 2026 TN Assembly elections. Anyway what is in his mind to get a sizeable mandate in hustings can be seen.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad