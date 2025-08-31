MyVoice: Views of our readers 31st August 2025

Amit Shah taking politics to new lows

Politics is stooping down to an unimaginable level, of late. In the prevailing situation everything is gaining the status of commodity, including politics. Politics apparently is the most lucrative mode of earning and amassing wealth. This is leading to an undesirable situation wherein politicians show no concern for ethics, decency, civilised behaviour or anything of the sort. Every politician speaks about removing corruption, but they are the source of corruption.

Now the Union Home minister Amit Shah has set a new trend, a despicable one at that. His statement on Justice B Sudarsan Reddy displays the low levels that politics has reached. Justice Reddy authored a judgement on behalf of the bench that dealt with the case against arming civilian tribals to fight against Naxals. The verdict was against arming civilians and not against fighting extremism. It does not even glorify any ideology. The verdict, delivered a decade ago, was of the bench and not of Justice Reddy as an individual. Even the government of Chhattisgarh did not bother about the verdict and made another law for creating a separate state outfit to fightNaxals. The Union Home Ministry should have stopped it as it goes against the content of the court verdict. Ironically, the newly elected BJP government in Goa appointed Justice Sudarsan Reddy to lead Lokayukta as he was found to be neutral and inaccessible for anyone seeking undue favours. Having recognised him so, and now that he is an opposition-backed candidate for the vice-presidential election labeling him as a supporter of Naxalism, exposes the doublespeak of the NDA. This may also be a stern message to those in service to toe the line of the party or get the flak. Another similar example is regarding the 130th amendment Bill placed in Parliament on the last day of its session. The Bill makes the Prime Minister and Chief Minister lose the post automatically on the 31st day of them being in prison. Consequently, agencies like ED selectively raid those treated as a potential threat to the ruling dispensation and lodge them in prison for months or years together. Courts are unable to convict even five per cent of them. Besides these events, the Parliament is passing even crucial Bills without proper discussion or debate. Such developments force people to lose their confidence in democracy. Let democracy be allowed to enjoy its legitimate and honourable space.

A G Rajmohan,Anantapur-515004

Torrential rains adding to people’s agony

The year, especially post-summer, has been a bad time for the country with heavy downpour exceeding double the normal rain bringing life to a grinding halt in the hilly states, Jammu & Kashmir, Telangana, Maharashtra and Karnataka, among several others. The impact has been so adverse that they have damaged vital roads of highways, internal roads, and have resulted in collapse of bridges, loss to agriculture crops, many deaths and injuries and displacement of people following submergence of umpteen villages. It is indeed a very pathetic situation. As part of a relief and rehabilitation measure all public servants should be confined to their constituencies and monitor the situation in the flood affected areas by coordinating with local officials. All leaders should be seen in the affected areas and bolster the confidence of everyone. But unfortunately many leaders are away from people affected by unprecedented floods of rains. All political parties should depute leaders to the flood affected areas and rescue the helpless people by also involving all government and voluntary agencies.

J P Reddy,Nalgonda-508001

People-friendly war memorial at Chennai

I wish to appeal to the Tamil Nadu and Union governments to transform Chennai’s War Memorial into a vibrant people-friendly destination. They can correspondingly promote its historical significance, improve accessibility and create engaging exhibits to inspire patriotism and honour our heroes. This will be a welcome addition to the city’s tourism potential.

T S Karthik,Chennai-10

Distortion of history in NCERT textbooks

I am deeply concerned by the controversy surrounding the changes made in NCERT history textbooks, particularly the partition module that has also drawn criticism from the Delhi High Court. It is extremely distressing to note that tender, young minds are being exposed to distorted versions of history. Schools are institutions where children not only gain knowledge but also learn values of empathy, respect and peaceful coexistence. To manipulate history in a manner that promotes religious bias or promotes mistrust among communities and children is dangerous for the nation.

It is no surprise that religion-driven bias and hatred have found yet another way of making their move through history textbooks, especially by aligning with the ideologies and policies of the ruling government. Such distortions not only deprive students of the truth but also create a divide among them. History must be taught as history per se, balanced and must include multiple perspectives. It should not be turned into a tool of propaganda or create communal tension. Those in power must remember that education is a collective trust, not a political weapon.

I urge the authorities and citizens to raise their voice against this trend of rewriting history, distorting facts to fit in a particular agenda. The well-being of our future generations depends on honest and unbiased education.

Anhaar Majid, Hyderabad

Rid campuses of the menace of drug abuse

This is with reference to your report “Mahindra University campus turns hub for drugs” (THI Aug 26). The revelations about drug peddling networks operating within a reputed university campus and the fact that more than fifty students are under the scanner are deeply disturbing. Academic institutions are designed to nurture learning, discipline, and holistic growth. The finding that such institutions are being targeted by organized cartels demonstrates both the vulnerability of young students and the urgent need for stricter vigilance. The investigation details, which include courier-based deliveries, digital transactions, and active participation by students, suggest a sophisticated network that cannot be overlooked.

While enforcement agencies such as the EAGLE task force deserve appreciation for their swift action, long-term solutions require systemic interventions. Universities must strengthen internal monitoring mechanisms through collaboration between management, faculty, parents and law enforcement. Regular awareness programmes, counselling services and peer-led initiatives can act as preventive measures, ensuring that students are equipped with knowledge about the dangers of substance abuse.

The broader concern is societal. If our premier educational institutions become environments conducive to such criminal activity, we risk eroding both the future of our youth and the credibility of our academic system. It is imperative that exemplary punishments are imposed on those guilty of criminal conduct, while rehabilitation opportunities are extended to affected students. I urge the authorities, universities, and the civil society to address this issue as more than a law-and-order problem. A sustained and coordinated approach is essential to safeguard our campuses and protect the academic environment from such harmful influences and help students pursue their academics.

Yukthamukhi Karri,Hyderabad

Urgent need to address drug abuse varsity campuses

The recent revelations regarding the Mahindra University campus turning into a hub for drug trafficking and consumption are deeply troubling. The discovery of drug parcels, including marijuana and MDMA pills, being bought, sold, and consumed by students is a matter of grave concern and calls for immediate attention from university authorities and law enforcement.

The fact that suppliers have been able to operate within and around the campus, using sophisticated methods like UPI transactions, courier deliveries, and a well-organised supply chain, shows the extent of the problem. The involvement of multiple students in procuring and distributing drugs highlights the urgent need for stronger preventive measures and awareness programs. Mahindra University, like all educational institutions, should be a safe and healthy environment for learning and personal growth. Continuation of such illicit activities not only endangers the students’ futures but also tarnishes the reputation of the institution.

It is critical that university officials collaborate closely with police and security personnel to enhance surveillance, enforce strict policies against drug abuse, and provide counselling support to affected students. Additionally, programs to educate students about the dangers of drug use must be prioritised.

Sarayu Katangoor,St Francis College for Women

Modi should course-correct

Dr Mohan Bhagwat's current idea of a 'Hindu Rashtra' at a RSS event spells inclusivity, justice and equality for all those who live within the geographical boundaries of our nation. However, the actions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is the most prominent member of the RSS, have not been in consonance with the views and ideals spelt out by the RSS' sarsanghchalak. The PM's own slogan of inclusivity and progress for all Indians (Sab ka saath, sab ka vikaas) has been betrayed by Modi himself. The actions of the present dispensation-lynching over alleged cow slaughter, love jehad, bulldozer justice, renaming of places and institutions that had Muslim names, with Hindu ones, and raking up centuries old controversies involving places of worship-do not inspire confidence among the Muslims. Modi has had no qualms in associating himself with the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, performing religious rituals in various temples, seeking the blessings of Hindu seers and holy men and performing pujas in full glare of the media. He has not lived up to the demands of his high Constitutional office of being seen as a secular PM of a secular nation. It is time Modi goes in for course correct and follow in letter and spirit the inclusive ideals spelt out by Bhagwat. This will go a long way in redeeming himself in the eyes of the people of India.

Avinash Godboley, Dewas (MP)

Battling it out in Bihar

The election contest in Bihar is heating up. It is not clear whether the BJP is really concerned about the alleged verbal abuse against Prime Minister Narendra Modi or how it can be blown up for sympathy evocation and political gain. The Opposition says that the BJP uses the video of a minor’s abusive words as a desperate attempt to divert attention from the issues raised by it during its Vote Adhikar Yatra. If the crowds that the Rahul Gandhi-led yatra is drawing are anything to go by, the campaign is resonating with the people and gaining momentum. Independent viewers of the political scene in Bihar tend to think that the prospect of losing the state seems to have driven the NDA to clutch at the straw of the alleged verbal abuse to derive some sympathy and turn the tide in its favour. Capitalising on the expletives against Modi is not something new to the BJP. It is its wont to do so. The description of Rahul Gandhi as the ‘new Mani Shankar Aiyar’ for no reason by a BJP spokesperson is a dead giveaway of its wish and intention. When it comes to the use of abusive words against political opponents, the BJP is no paragon of virtue. The alleged vote chori has become the key election issue and put the BJP on the back foot. By putting the special intensive revision (SIR) exercise at the centre of political sparring, the Election Commission has become a discredit to our country’s democracy. The upcoming Bihar Assembly election assumes added political significance as it will change the course of national politics. This time Bihar’s Dalits, OBCs, EBCs, minorities and even migrants may assert their political will, protect their voting rights and go in for a change of government.

G. David Milton,Maruthancode (TN)