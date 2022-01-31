MyVoice: Views of our readers 31st January 2022

Lay focus on leprosy eradication

World Leprosy Day is celebrated annually around the globe on the last Sunday of January to raise awareness of the disease and call for an end to the social discrimination against people suffering from leprosy. Each year, around 2,00,000 new cases are reported globally. India is home to the highest number of leprosy patients in the world. On average, 57 people per 10 lakh population in India are diagnosed with the disease.

Today an effective treatment exists in the form of multidrug therapy, and with early detection and treatment, the disease can be cured without complications. Many people across the globe continue to suffer from this curable disease due to a lack of medical care. We must join hands to fight against the disease for its elimination.

Dr Krishna Kumar Vepakomma, Hyderabad

Schools resumption a welcome move

The decision of Telangana government to reopen schools has left a ray of hope and relief for many students and teachers. Online classes are quite ineffective and unproductive for the genuine development of the students. Covid pandemic has ruined the academic education.

All educational institutions will have to enforce all Covid safety norms and the management and the staff of all schools should follow Covid protocols strictly. The authorities concerned in every district should render full support to the management of all educational institutions.

Santhini P, Karimnagar

II

The government of Telangana keeping in view the opinion of experts that it makes no sense in keeping the schools shut any more after it is established that virus has no dangerous signs to affect the lives is a step in the right direction.

Most of the urban poor and rural households have no internet connectivity with the result they are unable to take online classes. However, it should keep a close vigil on students so that they follow Covid-appropriate behaviour so that educational institutions function smoothly without any interruptions.

KR Srinivasan, Secunderabad

Politicalisation of armed forces

Apropos "Dazzling drones light up sky" (30 Jan). From my childhood I have always enjoyed watching Beating Retreat. I don't want to be cynical, but I am sorry to say this time around apart from the drone and laser show, this year's beating retreat ceremony was a damp squib as even the standard notes were jarring including "Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo" which was always touching to hear in the solo voice of Lata Mangeshkar.

Moreover, in the name of Azai Ke Amruth Mahotsav, the last half an hour except the image of Gandhiji and our Map, it was like the government "beating its own drum" and thus it was not all looking like a military ceremony. It looks like it is the beginning of politicalisation of our armed forces.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

Jagan fulfils another electoral promise

The Jagan Mohan Reddy government in AP has fulfilled one more election promise by creating 13 more districts. It will certainly serve the purpose of decentralisation and geographical convenience. It is known fact that there is a long demand for separate Konaseema district in East Godavari and 50 years fight for Palanadu district in Gunturu district.

The exercise has honoured the towering personalities like Alluri Seetharama Raju and NT Rama Rao by naming after them Paderu and Vijayawada districts respectively besides giving due respect to spiritual centres like Tirupathi and Putaparthi.

Pratapa Reddy Y, Tiruvuru

II

Without exception and with no lengthy explanation, everyone says in the entire country since Independence that Rayaseema is the most backward region in India. Hence, this region demands special treatment. As a beginning, I request AP CM to create 3 more new districts with Headquarters at, Guntakal, Madanapalli and Kavali as part of the Greater Rayalaseema.

Matti Reddy, Tirupati

A life-saving mission

In what can be termed as a passenger-friendly and life-saving mission, the Road Transport and Highways Ministry has issued a notification to introduce fire alarm and suppression systems in inter-city passenger buses and school buses.

Fire protection systems would also be installed in the passenger compartment of buses meant for long distance travel and in school buses. During a fire mishap the heat and smoke in the passenger compartment will be controlled by thermal management devices which will provide additional evacuation time to occupants to exit the vehicle without rush and panic. The ministry should now think of a similar system in smaller vehicles too.

M Pradyu, Kannur