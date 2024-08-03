MyVoice: Views of our readers 3rd Aug 2024

Gadkari’s pitch for GST waiver welcome

This refers to Hans timely editorial “Stop levying tax on uncertainties of life” (August 2). Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari urged Finance Minister to consider withdrawing 18 per cent GST on life and medical insurance premiums. It is a needed appeal. Most experts are wholeheartedly welcoming his frank opinion without any fear of his boss. Is Gadkari not aware of the fact that budget is prepared in consultation with PM? This request could have been made to the PM before the budget was presented. Sometime ago in my unpublished letter to Hans, I advised that PM’s post should be offered to Gadkari who listens, acts and answers to public patiently.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

Timely justice to disadvantaged people

The apex court has delivered a landmark judgement in case of reservations. The seven judge bench has clarified that the state governments can classify the list of scheduled castes and scheduled Tribes in to different groups to accord preferential treatment in applying quota. Till now some tribes are being considered as primitive tribal groups and are being given special financial assistance and attention by the Government, but such arrangement is not in case of education and employment.Now the judgement has made it possible to extend such preference in the reservations for education and jobs.Anyway the states have the onus to act with care. The identification of groups should be based on unchallengeable evidence and reason. The categorisation should not be made or perceived to be made on political reasons.

Dr DVG Sankara Rao, Vizianagaram

***

The landmark ruling by the Supreme Court by a seven-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, by a majority 6:1, set aside the apex court verdict of 2014 that no sub-classification of Scheduled Castes (SCs) can be allowed as they are a homogenous class in themselves that the states have no legislative competence for providing reservation for other sub castes of the community, under Article 341. The new ruling by the SC will ensure more talented and intelligent students from other sub groups of the SCs to take this profound advantage – while Article 341(2) says Parliament can include any caste, race, or tribe from the list of SCs – that will provide substantive equality of opportunity for all backward classes in climbing the ladder of education and landing in jobs.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

***

Apropos, “States can sub-classify SCs, rules apex court”. The SC verdict that states are constitutionally empowered to make sub-classification of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes for granting quotas within the reserved category in order to uplift more underprivileged castes is historical. The ruling comes with a rider that the sub-classification has to be justified by “quantifiable and demonstrable data by the states, which cannot act on their whims.” The challenge for the states is to ensure that the benefits of reservation percolate down to the neediest and poorest of the poor. The creamy layer has made the most of reservation from one generation to another, even as the weakest sections have lagged socially as well as economically. Addressing the inadequacy of representation of certain sub-categories can pave the way for their much-needed uplift. One hopes that goverments make earnest efforts to remove intra-quota imbalances and disparities.

N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru

Protect Ghats as eco sensitive area

The entire Western Ghats stretching from Gujarat to Kerala extends over a distance of 1,500 km and is the second most landslide-prone region after the Himalayas. The Western Ghats are an eco sensitive area and due to Climate Change are witnessing heavy rainfall and subsequent land and mud slides. The govts of the respective States have paid very little heed to Centre’s warning to restrict developmental activities like construction, new thermal power projects and coming up of small industries. Deforestation and mining have led to loosening of the Soil and this has led to landslides during extremely heavy rainfall. Another reason is the growing promotion of monsoon tourism. The Ghats need to be protected from unchecked and hazardous human activities and our ecosystem preserved.

Parimala G Tadas, Hyderabad