MyVoice: Views of our readers 3rd December 2024

Govt wary of debates on key issues

Though the Opposition parties want discussion on matters of importance to the nation, the government prefers to adjourn Parliament rather than discuss the key issues. This raises suspicions among the public. Handing over many PSUs to Adani group has been questioned many a time without any answer. Prime Minister Modi should have shown keen interest in going to Manipure and establishing peace just as he is keen on global peace. Opposition is rival to the ruling party, not an enemy. Parliament is meant for discussion on matters of national importance.

K Lakshman Rao, Bangalore

Donald’s threat to BRICS on currency

US President-elect Donald Trump expressed his ire on BRICS nations, for their decision to adopt an alternative currency replacing dollar. Trump threatened to impose 100% tariff on those nations, thereby making it difficult for them. The BRICS nations want to do away with having reserves in foreign exchange, as they tend to suffer if the US decides to freeze the reserves in a bid to bully any nation to accept its dictum. In the recent past, US froze Iran’s exchange reserves, severely paralysing its economy. BRICS nations must revolt against such explicit threats of the US.

P R Ravinder, Hyderabad

BRS, YSRCP misleading people

BRS and YSRCP are appearing restless like fish out of water after losing power and are going around places to spread false news that elections would take place after the passage of the bill “one nation, one poll” in the winter session. It only highlights their culture of vindictiveness and manipulation. It is time, all the opposition parties including BRS and YSRCP had a re-look at everything, instead of making sound and fury over every issue, which would only exhit their lack of knowledge and clarity. All in all, this raises questions about their motives for political gains at any cost.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

Dr Channa Reddy a pioneer of T stir

This refers to the article appeared in Hans on December 1. Dr Marri Channa Reddy, a seasoned politician in his hay days, was first remembered as father of separate Telangana movement in 1969. His founded Telangana Praja Samithi which was merged with Congress later due to mounting pressure from the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. His separatist activities were diverted with his appointment as Governor of Uttar Pradesh. During separate agitation, State government employees mostly hailed from Andhra region had bitter experience. In those days, corruption allegations on him were doing the rounds.

Dr N S R Murthy, Secunderabad

SC’s timely action over Sambhal row

The SC has acted judiciously by putting on hold the survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid at Sambhal in UP. The ruling comes in the wake of a survey that was conducted on an ex parte order of an advocate commissioner. The survey escalated tension between the two communities, causing the death of four innocent persons. It is abundantly clear that the majority community has been emboldened by the Babri Masjid verdict to rake up cases that have their moorings in medieval history. Claims are being made in respect of Varanasi’s GyanVapi mosque and Mathura’s Shahi Idgah Mosque. Even surveys by the ASI may not throw up evidence that is irrefutable.

Avinash Godboley, Dewas (MP)

EVMs are reliable, continue them

Congress has time and again blamed the Electoral Voting Machines (EVMs) whenever the party is defeated in the elections. I think the Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has forgotten about the booth capturing and other malpractices that happened during the ballot papers that were used in the elections. I think the EVMs are good and tamper-proof which need to be continued.

S Sankaranarayanan, Chennai

***

It refers to “Samvidhan Khatre Me Hai.” It is baffling to see oldest political party in the country behaving like a sore loser after twin defeats in Haryana and Maharashtra. What is beyond comprehension is that despite the highest court in the country dismissing petition over EVMs, Congress is not letting EVM vs ballot paper debate die.

Bal Govind, Noida