PCC chief elated over party’s show in GP polls in TG

TPCC President and MLC B Mahesh Kumar Goud expressed happiness over the resounding victory of Congress-supported candidates in the first phase of the panchayat elections–2025.

He stated that winning more than 90% of the sarpanch seats by Congress-backed candidates across the state stands as a testimony to the people’s trust in the Congress government.

In a statement issued on Thursday, he said that these results, which perfectly mirror the aspirations of the people, reaffirm their immense confidence in the government.

Mahesh Kumar Goud explained that the Congress party treated the panchayat elections as highly prestigious, and he personally played a crucial role in coordinating and supervising the election process.

He said that continuous coordination with ministers, MPs, MLAs and local leaders, along with strategic planning and execution at the village level, greatly contributed to this massive victory.

He added that the Congress model of connecting directly with the people at the grassroots level significantly strengthened the party’s presence in rural Telangana.

The TPCC President said that under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s leadership, two years of governance focused on welfare and development have brought the government closer to the people, which is clearly reflected in the panchayat election results.

He further stated that the CM and ministers have been closely understanding and resolving village-level issues, which boosted people’s trust in the Congress party.