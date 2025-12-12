NRR thanks rural voters for panchayat poll success

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP State President N Ramchander Rao expressed heartfelt gratitude to rural voters for their support in the Phase 1 Panchayat elections, where the BJP registered noteworthy victories. He stated on Thursday that the results clearly indicate the party is steadily strengthening its presence in villages and that people are increasingly looking towards the BJP for leadership.

Rao emphasised that the central government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, remains committed to the development of Gram Panchayats. He highlighted several welfare and infrastructure initiatives that have transformed rural life, including new roads, street lighting, cremation grounds, farmers’ platforms, free rice distribution for the poor, permanent housing, toilets, Ujjwala gas connections, loans for women’s self-help groups, self-employment schemes for youth, employment guarantee funds, drinking water facilities, healthcare security, and the PM-KISAN scheme. According to him, these measures have built strong trust among villagers, which has translated directly into electoral success for the BJP.

Looking ahead, Rao stated that the party will contest even more vigorously in the upcoming Phase 2 and Phase 3 local body elections. He urged BJP workers to reach out to the people, explain the developmental work being undertaken by the central government, and further consolidate the party’s base in rural Telangana.

Appealing directly to the electorate, Rao said the future of villages depends on continued development and urged citizens to ensure the BJP’s victory in the remaining phases of the Panchayat polls. He concluded by reiterating that the party’s mission is to secure the progress and prosperity of rural communities across the state.