MyVoice: Views of our readers 3rd January 2025

Need for global checks on cybercrimes

Apropos the editorial “First global cooperation to combat cybercrimes” (January 2). Cybercrime has be-come a global issue due to rapid development of the internet and computer technology. It has created an entirely new set of problems for law enforcement agencies all over the world. For both individuals and companies, the impact of cybercrimes can be profound- primarily financial damage. Though most countries have introduced anti-cybercrime legislation to tackle the problems domestically at national level, there is a need for global control mechanisms to combat these crimes. Therefore, countries should rise above their regional conflicts and stand together to give a tough fight against the menace of cyber-crimes. At this juncture UNGA’s proposal of making International Criminal Justice Treaty to deal with cy-bercrimes is a welcome move.

P Victor Selvaraj, Tirunelveli

An apology that came too late

The apology of Biren Singh, the Chief Minister of Manipur, for ineffective handling of turmoil there has come very late. He asked his people to forget and forgive for the sad state of affairs only after hundreds of lives lost, thousands of people left homes and more than one and a half years passed. The eruption of violence on ethnic lines has been misread as a law and order problem and the seriousness has been mis-calculated to the dismay of people there. He has not even tried to appear impartial to the warring groups. So, his delayed expression of repentance will not make any change in the situation now. The centre should take care of the state to better the situation totally.

Dr DVG Sankara Rao, Vizianagaram

AAP plea to RSS to fall flat

This refers to AAP president Arvind Kejriwal’s letter to RSS chief Mohan Bhagawat on the question of allegations of buying of votes and whether RSS supports the wrongs of BJP. There were speculations that RSS was not liking the actions of BJP on farmers protests, GST on Insurance, etc., The open letter by the former Delhi CM intends that the public know the true character of RSS, which pretends to oppose BJP, but the truth is to the contrary.

P R Ravinder, Hyderabad

Whither our sense of wonder?

Apropos ‘The rage to gaze in wonder.’ A surfeit of knowledge available on the internet has deprived not just the adults but the children of an acute loss of wonder. The lack of wonder and curiousity at all the wonders on the earth and outside it has left us poorer. Earlier, one could look at the moon and write bad verse about the lovers. After a man landed on the moon we have knowledge of everything about the moon but the sense of wonder has been lost. There was a time when one believed that when a loved one passed away he or she turned into a star to watch over us. The loss of wonder has led to a lack of joy among the children. The days when children were delirious with joy at the rain and jumped in the mud joyfully have given way to admonishments by parents not to get wet in the rain for fear of fall-ing ill!

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

Metro planning: Injustice to suburbs

I came to Hyderabad from Delhi some four decades back and the city became my Karmabhoomi. In-stead of connecting the areas where people have moved away from congested places within Hydera-bad, Metro services are developed from inside that, too, to help land sharks and developers to increase their market value or places where all VIPs, politicos and well to do people live. Even now the extension to Medchal and Shameerpet where all “ameers” (rich) have farmhouses etc., is being given importance. I wonder whether CMs so far know there are large numbers of people living beyond cantonment in Sain-ikpuri, Kapra, AS Rao Nagar, Yapral, Cherlapally, Kaushaiguda, ECIL, Mallapur and even Ghatkesar, Keesara. I don’t understand why those who have opted to decongest the main city have not been given priority for connectivity. On Metro development, Delhi is far better when it comes coverage.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

Women, children worst hit by wars

THI Edit page article (Jan.02) about children abducted and recruited in war makes a heart-rending reality amid UN charter not to recruit under 18 and other reforms cited therein. In principle, in any conflict-ravaged country or area, the worst-affected are women, children and forlorn girls subjected to rape and traficking. In Sri Lanka, LTTE used to recruit children and unemployed youth and many became unsung heroes. The naxals used to recruit children under 18 and unemployed youth and motivated those who despised unjust governance at all levels. Talibanisation has wreaked havoc among children, girls and poverty-stricken youth. UN and UNICEF in concert with numanitarian national and global concerns have a long way to go.

Dr T Ramadas, Visakhapatnam