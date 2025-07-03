MyVoice: Views of our readers 3rd July 2025

Pattabhiram will be an inspiration

In the demise of Dr BV Pattabhiram, the renowned magician, hypnotist and psychologist, the country has lost a great role model and inspiration to the youth. Dr Pattabhiram endeavoured to excel in his field while also improving his skills regularly. He always worked towards eliminating blind faiths in society. He helped many people come out of several traumas, inferiority complexes and successfully tackled umpteen conflicts in countless families. His writings on self-motivation and self-development are hugely popular.

Satish Reddy Kanaganti, Tipparthy, Nalgonda

***

An inspiration to youngsters

It was sad to hear about the passing away of the multifaceted Dr BV Pattabhiram in Hyderabad on Monday. His life and contributions to the society serve as an inspiration to the present generation, considering that he scaled great heights, despite several shortcomings and health issues. Author of around 100 books, he enjoyed a massive popularity among readers, especially for his writings on mind relaxation, self-confidence, overcoming fears, taboos and other psychosomatic disorders. For one whose first magic school made it to the Limca Book of Records, it was not surprising that Pattabhiram’s workshops on hypnosis drew huge crowds and appreciation not only in India but also in the United States, Germany, Thailand and Gulf nations. A humanist to the core, he rose to the occasion by organising fundraising charity shows for Godavari flood victims. A greatly humble soul he was.

Pratapa Reddy Yaramala, Tiruvuru (AP)

The timeless aura of actors

The editorial “Southern cinema still sizzles with age-old glamour” (THI July 2) has referred to certain heroes, who enjoyed stardom even after becoming senior citizens, and were not competing with the younger generation. It is a great thing. Earlier, legendary actors like N.T. Rama Rao (NTR) and A. Nageswara Rao (ANR) played lead roles against young heroines, who were half their age. In those years, a young actor like Gummadi portrayed the role of father and grandfather with aplomb. ANR used to say that age pertained to the body, while the mind helps regain youthful exuberance. In addition to senior actors referred to in the edit, we had Dilip Kumar, Dev Anand and Raj Kapoor, who shone well past their 60s. Moviegoers maintain that the current crop of actors cannot enjoy the longevity that the older generation did.

N Ramalakshmi , Secunderabad

Gender disparity in tinsel town

While reading the edit ‘Southern cinema still sizzles....’ (THI, July 20, one notices that all the names mentioned in the editorial are all male stars but makes no mention of females, who were their contemporaries, in the popularity stakes. While the male stars can happily perform hero’s roles, a slightly aged heroine like Trish Krishnan must justify herself when cast as the heroine. It is only recently that dubbed movies from south India are finding a pan Indian audience. Even in Bollywood there are hardly any roles written for females to be cast in lead roles once they age slightly. Fortunately, OTT platforms are providing a platform for the older but gifted females. Times are changing and there is greater acceptability for the 50 plus females. Hopefully, roles will be written with a particular actor in mind!

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai