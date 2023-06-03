MyVoice: Views of our readers 3rd June 2023

DBTs are here to stay, difficult to stop

Hans editorial “Even pragmatic Naidu plumps for DBTs” ( May 30) made a careful study on the Direct Benefit Transfers (DBTs) to the deserving people in the state of Andhra Pradesh, a successful and attractive scheme introduced by YSRCP government that is still keeping its popularity intact. It is not so easy to convince freebie-addicted beneficiaries with enhanced different sops to people by Telugu Desam Party as first part of its election manifesto. Some political analysts opine that TDP may not be trusted as a few schemes declared during its rule did not see light. People are fearing that more taxes may be imposed on all goods to get more revenue to meet the freebies.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

KCR on Mission Bangaru Telangana



The Telangana transformation has taken in a record time. We can proudly say we are competing on par with the other states equally. Mission Bhagiratha has improves the lives of farmers. We never dreamt it would happen in our life time.The complete new look of Secretariat and the Martyrs Memorial and Ambedkar statue added a feather in the cap of Telangana State. Forget the politics, we need to appreciate the efforts of CM KCR in visualising the state and look forward beyond 2030. We are, however, quite unhappy with the relationship with the Centre and the present Governor. There should be mutual cooperation between the state and the central governments.

Kanagiri SN Prasad, Hyderabad

Telangana CM KCR has devised many schemes for the poor people during his nine-year tenure. What is the benefit of the schemes if not implemented properly? The Aasara pension monthly amount is still not credited in time which causes many hardships for the people who are completely dependent on the pension amount. Even Aasara pension for the month of May is still pending till 30th May and pensioners hope to get the amount without any delay. There is a need to fix the date for the Aasara pension amount and credit in the beneficiary account.

Syed Nissar, Hyderabad

Sportswomen wrestling with govt apathy



Protests by medal-winning wrestlers, who have been demanding the arrest of sidelined chief of Indian Wrestling Federation and MP BrijBhushan, who has been accused by the protestors of sexual harassment of female wrestlers, took an ugly turn with the protesting grapplers threatening to wash away their hard-earned medals in the Ganga, the other day. It was only on Sunday that the protesting wrestlers were assaulted by the police on the roads during the Parliament march. The government must climb down from its adamant stand and abandon its ‘ostrich in the sand’ approach, and consider the wrestlers’ demand, as they deserve it, for they have brought glory to the country through the sport of wrestling at the Olympics and World Championships.

Dr George Jacob, Kochi

Give more sops to senior citizens



The preferential rate of interest to seniors at 0.5 % may be increased to 1%, while paying interest on the deposits of seniors in banks. The interest earned on seniors is less than the inflation rate hence interest income may be excluded from the purview of income tax. Tax seniors with income over 7 lakh and let there be no tax for the lower income. The GST on health insurance at 18% is high. It may be waived for senior citizens. Lokpal may be appointed for reddressing the grievances of seniors exclusively.

KantamsettiLakshman Rao, Viskahapatnam

Sachin has a golden heart



On the occasion of Tobacco Day, Sachin Tendulkar revealed that he had received multiple offers to feature in tobacco commercials, but he never accepted them because he had promised his father that he would never promote the use of tobacco. This shows that Tendulkar is not only a great cricketer but also a great human being.

Muhammad Faizan, Hyderabad

High denomination notes risky for country

Rs 2,000 note, though not to be printed any more, continues to be a legal tender beyond September 30, due to growing reality of counterfeit notes being in circulation, printed within and outside the country. RBI revealed that 14 per cent of Rs 500 notes in circulation are fake. This is a very dangerous trend; and this fact comes to one’s mind while counting these notes which are of different colours and in varying crispiness. There is need for more and foolproof security features incorporated in high denomination notes; and even the idea of switching over to plastic notes, akin to other countries is not a bad move, to offset the dirty design of Pakistan and the ISI to pump fake notes into the country in order to destabilise India economically, and pave the way for terror and jihadi funding.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

Address risks posed by drones



In response to the report, ‘No rules in the air: Drones dangers are real.’ (June 2). Drones known for their capacity are predominantly getting demand for surveillance in areas and terrains where troops are unable to unscathed. While they are valuable tools in military operations, they have been credited with killing suspected militants. The lack of autonomy, and ethical issues are just a few of the drawbacks associated with drone technology. Address them on a warfooting.

Raju Kolluru, Kakinada