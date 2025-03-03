MyVoice: Views of our readers 3rd March 2025

SLBC-type tragedy should not recur

Despite relentless operations day and night for almost a week by all kinds of rescue teams, the eight workers trapped in Srisailam Left Bank Canal could not be saved as heavy water, slush and debris slowed down the deep approach into the collapsed part. The Telangana government made extensive efforts to save them, but to no avail. CM is to visit the accident place to personally assess the reasons that caused this unfortunate calamity. All kinds of financial and other assistance from the State and the Centre are to be extended to the bereaved family members.

N S K Prasad, Hyderabad

***

The tragic incident at the SLBC tunnel is indeed heartbreaking. Despite the valiant rescue efforts undertaken by the emergency responders, the loss of eight precious lives is devastating and this tragic news (Hans India dt 2-3-25) has sent shockwaves throughout the State in particular. The unfortunate victims, who were trapped in the tunnel, had their lives cut short in an untimely manner. This incident not only leaves their families in a state of grief but also raises concerns about the safety measures in place at the tunnel.

Ganti Venkata Sudhir, Secunderabad

Kudos to young mountaineer from TG

The grand success of nine-year old Vihaan Ram hailing from Siddipet in Telangana in his Mount Kilimanjaro expedition tells the story of extensive support given by his parents and trainer coupled with his grit, fortitude and determination to achieve the feat u der any circumstances. His immense faith after scaling Mount Patalsu in Manali, Himachal Pradesh, pushed him to achieve the latest feat which saw him set a record as a young mountaineer. This not only sends a strong message but also a ray of hope to the youth of the country that nothing is impossible to attain if one has the ability and wherewithal to encounter any difficulties that come in their way.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

US President roots for survival of fittest

At the end of the unprecedented showdown in the Oval Office US President Donald Trump light-heartedly remarked that ‘this will make good television’. His remark was spot on. Zelensky stood firm and did not cave in to Trump’s strong-arm tactics. He held Trump and his deputy J D Vance to a draw in the shouting match. Signaling a shift in policy, Trump is siding with Russia and refuses to blame President Vladimir Putin for the invasion of Ukraine and killing tens of thousands of Ukrainians. The businessman that he is, Trump tries to gain access to the rare earth minerals in Ukraine to recover the military aid. Trump’s stand on the Russia-Ukraine conflict reinforces the perception that he stops at nothing and acts to hasten the creation of a “survival of the strongest” world.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN

***

The US President Donald Trump was literally bullying Ukraine President Zelenskyy at the Oval office in White House. The USA is going to find some country, say China; to hit it below the belt for all it is doing to the world of late. Zelenskyy was asked to surrender his country’s wealth to the US. This so-called superpower has been at this business all through its history. By spreading word that Russia is on an expansionist spree, the USA and the European countries brought NATO membership into the picture and talked Ukraine into the ‘deal’ which ultimately led to the Russian aggression on Ukraine, much to the glee of arms cartels.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

***

The US-Ukraine Presidents spat on TV shocked the world. It seems that US wants to better its relations with Russia, and also wants Ukraine to supply minerals as a payback of the US war aid of $119 billion. While the US is becoming dearer to Russia in this showdown, Europe is rallying behind Ukraine signalling a paradigm shift in the geopolitics of nations.

P R Ravinder, Hyderabad

***

The recent standoff between Presidents Trump and Zelenskyy is a cause for concern regarding the future of US assistance to Ukraine. While Kyiv battles Russian aggression, a withdrawal from American support would be catastrophic. Will Europe step in to fill the gap, or will Ukraine’s opposition collapse without strong US support? Will Europe step in to fill the gap left by potential US withdrawal? The stakes are higher than for Ukraine alone, posing a threat to global democratic stability.

Anshu Bharti, Begusarai, Bihar