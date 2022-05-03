MyVoice: Views of our readers 3rd May 2022

Comic artist Neal Adams a true legend

In Neal Adams' demise, the world of comics has lost one of the greatest illustrators of all times. Neal Adams is popularly known for bringing the super heroes of the comics world to life with his golden touch and superb creativity. He is truly a legend in this field and he started his career drawing for Archie Comics in 1959. He began freelancing for DC Comics in 1967 and also worked with Marvel Comics later. Adams was the illustrator who redefined the graphics of super hero Batman, Green arrow, Green Lantern,X-Men and the Avengers to name a few from his long list of comic characters whom with his golden touch made the readers really feel them. Adams was also behind creating some of the iconic villains in Batman's storyline including Joker and Two-Face. He and famous comic book writer Dennis O'Neil joined together to come out with 'X-Men' series and they went on to work notably on the 'Batman' series which even later paved way for Batman movies. Just like his superheroes he too had to face a lot of hurdles in his life but overcame those with his talent, determination and intelligence.

M Pradyu, Kannur

Can a strategist become mass leader?

That Prasanth Kishor, a renowned political strategist, hinting about floating a new political party is interesting. He had a short stint of joining active politics as JD (U) secretary in 2018. His aspirations to take a key position in Congress party have not fructified recently. Now, he made open his interest to go to people directly and discuss about good governance. It's too early to gauze his likely moves.The role of a marketing specialist is different from the role of a mass leader. Can he wear both hats deftly? One should see fingers crossed.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

Curb delays in service matter cases



The honorable Chief Justice of India NV Ramana has rightly highlighted the problem of the tendency of a large number of cases in the Indian civil courts, especially related to the service matter litigations which roughly estimate to around 50 per cent of the total pending cases. The bureaucrats often didn't take pain in solving the matters of the employees thereby forcing them to knock on the court's door. Alas, the courts also do not pay any heed to the employee's problem as they often give unnecessarily long hearings to the simple service matters litigations. The courts must give strict warnings to the government and bureaucracy to comply with the already laid down service matter laws in a responsive and time-bound manner.

Dr Navneet Seth, Dhuri (Punjab)

Healthy living is not a privilege



Healthy living is not a privilege, but a right. Sadly, however in our country, healthy living is more like a right in the pocket of people who are able and willing to pay for it. It is time to provide easy access to superior quality, affordable fitness regimens that will be an integral part of every Indian. Chronic loneliness among young Indian urbans is a mental-health issue that is not getting the attention it sorely deserves. Not eating enough and too much sleep is not a good sign. Losing friendship and being highly critical about self are major reasons for stress. It is time to have better health measures, proper health check-ups and a balanced diet can bring a peaceful living.

C K Subramaniam, Mumbai

Leave no scope for brinkmanship



The video/news report of hundreds of women of majority community in Madhya Pradesh taking pledge to not buy or sell anything from/to the people of a minority community sends shivers down the spine. What happened to our National Pledge "All Indians are my brothers and sisters"? Has our National Pledge become an anathema to us? Are Truth and Non-Violence advocated by Mahatma Gandhi fading to pave the way for the rise of Violence and Bigotry associated with Godse? Not wholly unrelated here is that Barack Obama, the 44th American President, once said "India will not succeed so long as it is splintered on religious lines." Are we wise enough to understand what Obama said? Political campaigning to win elections should not assume the menacing magnitude of hurting the harmonious living and peaceful coexistence of Indians of various religious identities. India can't afford this kind of brinkmanship. It is still possible for political leadership to stop going aggressive on communal rhetoric.

Narne Raveendra Babu, Hyderabad