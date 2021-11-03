MyVoice: Views of our readers 3rd November 2021

The voter is the ultimate victor

The BJP win has not surprised any one as we need to praise the maturity of voters as they didn't yield for money , power or liquor. They just wanted to teach the present TRS a lesson for its lapses and its tall promises. The fight is basically between Eatala and the present TRS government. Finally the voters reposed their faith in democracy and showed hat they will certainly teach lessons, if any political party thinks they are the ultimate power.

The Congress could not make its impact in Huzurabad but The congress will be certainly emerge as second alternative to TRS .The BJP will certainty consolidate its position in next general elections .As long as The politicians are not fair in fulfilling the justified promises ,they will certainly face the consequences miserably . The winners are the voters in Huzurabad and let's appreciate their fairness.

Kanagiri SN Prasad, Hyderabad

Future of Dalit Bandhu



Huzurabad verdict proves that parties cannot win the elections by spending huge amounts and it appears that Dalit Bandhu scheme did more harm than good to the ruling TRS ( November 2). Governments should come up with viable schemes to benefit all sections of society instead of targeting a few. One wonders whether or not the Dalit Bandhu will be continued?.

Kshirasagara Balaji Rao, Hyderabad

A much- needed measure



It is indeed a pleasant news that the leaders of G20 countries have understood the inevitability of improving the quality of atmosphere to give a safe globe to our future generations. No doubt, it may take a few decades to reverse the solid damage done in competition by avaricious industrialists. But deciding at decisive efforts to bring about positive changes is welcome by one and all. The predominant question prevailing in the minds of all is . Will capitalists be prepared for such compromise as the contemplated changes and restrictions bear their telling effect on its profits. After all, capital knows no sentiments. The leaders need to have a lot of moral courage and political will to implement due changes to ensure a safe and pleasant earth to live.

A G Rajmohan, Anantapur

Cricket, the great leveller!



34 years ago on October 31, 1987, Chetan Sharma, became the first Indian in any format, to take a hat-trick in the ODI world Cup versus New Zealand in Nagpur that helped Indian team to win. 34 years later (on same day and month) the same Indian team lost to New Zealand in the T-20 World Cup, in Dubai stadium (UAE).

Cricket or any sport is unpredictable, hit or miss, trial and error (like a movie's hit or flop). Hence play any sport sportively with the main objective to spread international peace, harmony, friendship, relaxation (without sledging, maligning, mud-sling, scuffles, blame game, harm, scapegoat anyone or any team ... on or off the field).

However real life should be filled at every instance with 1 to 1 happy development management and joyful success solutions. Human life is temporary. All humans belong to one-red-blood-family. Sports persons with international fame and temperament can make possible 0% wars, 100% disarmament (in this excellent world).

Nivriti Sreelekha, Secunderabad