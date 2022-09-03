MyVoice: Views of our readers 3rd September 2022

Loan write-offs are certainly freebies

As aptly and precisely stated in Hans editorial on September 2, much has been rumbling on freebie culture so far being cultivated by all political parties for cropping votes during elections on the colourful coinage of surviving and protecting democratic norms by all means. This is quite untrue since the doctrine of democracy denies its subjects even in abject poverty to collect coins without offering some productive work in return. Physically challenged persons can also deliver goods to their might. Animals with phisical ailments try their best to gather their food by hook or crook. Of course, a few exceptions are there such as dependable destitutes. Debates are going on to differentiate freebies and welfare measures as if it is the only crucial and critical subject. This question has been left to an elite group to arrive at a consensus to avoid clashes of opinions as some governments are expressing their own choicest opinions on freebies.

-Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

Sitharaman must check facts first



Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's comments that KCR turned surplus state into a debt-ridden state and that every child born in the state of Telangana incurs a debt of Rs 1,25,000 is nothing but fooling the public. She has forgotten that TS is not among the top 10 debt-burdened states of Punjab, Rajasthan, Kerala, West Bengal, Bihar, AP, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, UP and Haryana. Telangana is below MP and UP which are ruled by BJP. As of March 2021, India's external debt was at $570 billion, an increase of $ 115 billion over the previous year level, according to Reserve Bank of India. Now our internal debt is Rs 95,83,366 crore which is 19.5 percent higher than previous year. We are a debt-ridden country because of waiving of loans to corporates, whereas Telangana is debt-ridden because most of the amount is spent on irrigation projects. Before criticising people, Sitharaman should check facts and criticise.

Zeeshaan, Kazipet

A moment of pride for nation

It's a moment of pride for India to commission its first indigenously made aircraft carrier INS Vikrant in its Navy. The large warship which can carry 32 aircraft can be an asset in Navy's arsenal. Its presence will boost the maritime vigilance for India. India should wean gradually from depending on other countries for its own military equipment.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

Indian Navy has INS Vikrammaditya aircraft carrier already in service. Now INS Vikrant is the additional one. With this India is joining those few countries having two aircraft carriers. It is better for Indian Navy to go for third one. Keeping Chinees Navy's resources in mind it is better for Indian Navy to be adequately equipped. Kudos to Indian Navy.

KLRao, Visakhapatnam

It is momentous or proud occasion as PM commissioned INS Vikrant, India's first indigenously built aircraft carrier, at Kochi shipyard. It is a shining example of government's thrust to making India's defence sector self-reliance. Moreover, with the present development, India's defence capability is boosted enormously while India is one among few countries capable to build such sophisticated defence equipments.Accordingly, Indian Navy is getting new flag also befitting to such grand occasion.

Jayashree Thampi, Thiruvananthapuram

PM hopefuls queer pitch for oppn unity



The PM wants a Congress-mukth Bharat and KCR wants a BJP-mukth Bharat. India cant be totally rid of both these parties. This is for sure. BJP is making all-out efforts to wrest power in South India. Against this backdrop, the idea & culmination of the formation of a third front spearheaded by KCR is beset with its own complexities of disunity and a firm lack of consensus among the parties hoping to forge an alliance. More importantly, each regional leader has political ambitions to become PM, though they don't state this openly. Thus the electoral battleground for Lok Sabha elections due in 24 months might not be a keenly fought affair.

N R Raghuram, Hyderabad

KCR has been only trying to express "BJP-mukt Bharat" frequently with no sign of development taking place in this direction to really float a national party to fight BJP. With Congress making its intentions clear not to have truck with TRS, it is clear that the so-called opposition unity is a non-starter. On the other hand, BJP going all-out by launching "Operation Adarsh' to expose failures of TRS has only pushed him into a corner. TRS party as a whole seems standing on a shaky footing, not capable of giving a tough fight on its own strength to the BJP.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad