MyVoice: Views of our readers 4th August 2025

Rahul’s ‘atom bomb’ remark is laughable

The ‘atom bomb’ analogy by Rahul Gandhi alleging that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were “rigged”, and the data that will send shockwaves through the election system is laughable. He claimed that the Prime Minister is sitting on his chair with a “thin majority” and had there been a difference of a few seats, he would have not been there. His finding fault with the country’s electoral system is unfortunate and unforgivable. As for the SIR electoral list released in Bihar, there has been no complaint in this regard for the past 24 hours; even RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav’s dual election ID has been exposed. The EC has deleted his second voter ID, which shows the systematic way in which the SIR is prepared in the state.

K V Raghuram,Wayanad

Shun the taboo around breastfeeding

World Breastfeeding Week, supported by WHO, UNICEF and many ministries of health and civil society partners, is held in the first week of August every year. It is rather unfortunate that breasts are perceived in a sexual manner, even when a mother feeds her child. Not only men, but even women stare if a mother feeds her baby in public thereby making mothers to think twice about feeding the baby in public. As a result, new mothers are helpless when their hungry children cry. This mentality must change. Breastfeeding is a matter of pride. You don’t need feeding rooms to feed your children. The theme for World Breastfeeding Week 2025 is “Prioritize Breastfeeding: Create sustainable support systems”. This theme emphasizes the need for long-lasting and equitable support structures to empower breastfeeding mothers and promote breastfeeding as a key factor in the health of mothers, babies, and the planet. Breastfeeding saves lives and keeps babies healthy in their first days. Breastfeeding requires support, encouragement and guidance and gives children the best possible start in life. One wonders why so much controversy is created in India. Shun the taboo and accept the challenge instead of becoming a carping critic all the time.

Jayanthy Subramaniam,Mumbai-22

Postal wing to be privatised?

This refers to “The end of registered post: The seal of trust now lives in memories “ (THI, August 3). Postal wing, transportation modes, education and railways are activities that every government must address in the right earnest. Postcards, inland letters, telegram, money order facility and registered post are part of public service that cater to the ordinary people. By doing away with these services, the government seems to be moving towards handing them over to private entities.

N Nagarajan,Hyderabad - 13

Tough to implement spirit of ‘Swadeshi’

The Prime Minister’s call to the citizens of India to adopt the spirit of ‘Swadeshi’ to support the locally made products is a welcome plea. But then there are many foreign products that are sold in our country. Their advertisements and wide publicity attract people, who feel that they have a wide choice. It is up to the government to decide whether foreign products and companies can be permitted in the country. If they are not restricted, the “Swadeshi “ concept may not be realized.

Gudipati Shanti Priya,Secunderabad-11

A grim reflection on justice

The court’s decision to allow video testimony in the Dera chief Ram Rahim’s castration case is both practical and necessary, given the looming fear among witnesses and the exorbitant costs of travel. It starkly exposes a system where jails serve as mere restricted guest houses for shady but powerful godmen, whose influence remains even when behind bars. These so-called spiritual leaders enjoy parole at will, shielded by political patronage and administrative apathy. The government’s inability to ensure faith in witnesses for their protection reflects a deep rot—no one dares challenge them for fear of deadly retribution. Justice will remain hollow unless assurance of safety gets embedded in one’s mindset.

RS Narula,Patiala