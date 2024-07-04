MyVoice: Views of our readers 4th July 2024

Rahul Gandhi impresses as LoP

LoP Rahul Gandhi in his maiden one hour and forty minute address in Lok Sabha on June 2 was filled with all facts. He left nothing untouched including Manipur massacre, etc. It shows his maturity of mind. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s attack in his reply says that Rahul is a grown man with a child’s mind is not an appropriate comment. Why did not Modi answer many points raised by Rahul? One thing is disturbing. That is creating pandemoniums by both ruling and opposition parties during the addresses of Rahul and Modi. This attitude should be given up to respect the highest house of the people. Speaker Om Birla was requested by Rahul not to expunge his speech from records for many obvious reasons.

NSK Prasad, Hyderabad

***

The emergence of a strong opposition, in present day parliament is a welcome feature, and it has to play a greater role in enabling the government to find just solutions for problems faced by people. However, the onus does not rest on the shoulders of opposition only. Treasury benches, which have slender majority, must show the magnanimity to accept the suggestions given by the LOP, on burning matters like NEET and Manipur. Even the presiding officers in both the houses, should be courteous to the opposition benches. The people of India voted for coalition and cooperation, not for confrontation.

P H Hema Sagar, Secunderabad

Hopes of change in Congress dashed

Sub: Editorial – Congress back to its usual political antics in Karnataka (June 29, 2024). The nation has been watching the antics of Congress in Karnataka that the party wants to replicate at the Centre. People’s expectation of Congress as a changed party has been dashed as a result. The Karnataka situation is going out of control for Congress, given a strange demand for 5 deputy chief ministers. It seems a mad rush by all communities to reap a rich harvest in the present confusion. In short, the state of Karnataka is reeling under the plight of the ambition of the different communities, coupled with negative effects of the 5 guarantees as freebies to voters which are bleeding the state’s economy and revenue generation to no end.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

Pseudo babas, unruly devotees

Heart-rending tragedy took place in the prayer hall of self-styled godman Narayan Sakar Hari (Bhole Baba) in Hathras district, Utter Pradesh, due to heavy stampede in which nearly 125 devotees died and hundreds were injured. The prayer hall was occupied more than its capacity. The devotees did not maintain utmost discipline in a systematic manner while going to have a glimpse of Baba at the end of the event. Why people still believe such Babas, who are also human beings, possess super natural powers? Many pseudo godmen were found as cheats and womanisers. Having known all these through media, still innocent people fall prey to such Babas.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

***

Religious congregation should be organised safely. Devotees participate in these gatherings to gain religious information and knowledge to improve their lives, not to lose their lives and loved ones. They aim to be beneficial to others, not the cause of others’ deaths. It is imperative to be patient and not in a hurry, as rushing can cause harm to others. Such large congregations require assistance from the government, including police and other forces, to manage and organize them peacefully and safely.

Jakir Hussain, Kanpur