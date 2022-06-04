MyVoice: Views of our readers 4th June 2022

A dangerous strategy by terrorists in J&K

This refers to editorial 'Let law prevail, secure every life in Kashmir.' Targeted killing of Hindus and labour force from other states is clearly another diabolic strategy being adopted by terror perpetrators, whose pawns the Abdullahs, Mehbooba Mufti and Gupkar Gang have become. It is natural that pundit community in Kashmir Valley wants to be relocated to a safer place that will be exclusively their own to check and prevent recurring killings of their lot, by hybrid terror elements, of late. Sadly, there is no condemnation against such killings by the regional parties in J&K, who on the other hand advocate a dialogue with Pakistan, recommending restoration of draconian and anti-national special status J&K that they had been enjoying up to recently. The strange and irrational talks of Islamophobia is going on in the country by Muslims; without any content that talks of their failure to meaningfully inclusive in the multi-religious milieu of India.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

Though security forces and government machinery have been working hard to bring peace in Kashmir, there is no cooperation from local politicians and religious leaders for peaceful coexistence of all. No local politician is serious about barbareous acts on innocent people killing at close range. The need of the hour for Kashmir is, society should come forward and identify the militants local or from neighbour country with non-cooperation to them and prevent their heinous crimes on innocent civilians in Kashmir for a security and safe life for all pandits as well as Hindus as militants are targeting Hindus and pandits only.

Jayaprakash Reddy, Nalgonda

It is evident from the tragic targeted killings in Kashmir that the victims are ordinary people like you and me, that the assumption that the abrogation of Article 370 would end the conflict and make everything hunky dory in the Valley was erroneous. What the Modi government did 'to integrate' the region into the rest of India lacked foresight; it put territory above people, at least it was the perception in the Valley; it did not address the problem of alienation. The miscalculated move has led to the desperate flight of Kashmiri Pandits and other non-Kashmiri people from the Valley, a repeat of what the BJP was highly critical of in the 1990s. The Modi government should rethink its Kashmir policy; it should be open to dialogue on how best the legitimate political aspirations of the people of Kashmir can be fulfilled to bring about reconciliation, a sense of belonging to the nation and lasting peace.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN

Communal threat to peace in Kerala



This refers to 'Communal faultiness widening fast in Kerala' (May 29) by W Chandrakanth. The writer lucidly elaborated on the prevailing Islamist fundamentalism in Kerala, being played out by radical elements like PFI and SDPI with no holds barred to Islamise Kerala, and make the state another Kashmir in the south. There is an undoubted backing by the present LDF government in this regard; and the previous UDF rule left no one in doubt about its deliberate pampering of the community as it has been a coalition partner of Congress in Kerala, which demanded a pound of flesh in every bargain that suits the AIMUL agenda – even blackmailing with a covert innuendoes of crossing over to LDF. As a result, both UDF and LDF are equally responsible in pampering the community to no end, which has now become a peril to Kerala's social and religious diversity, about which the Hindus society is yet to wake up.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

KCR must first fix state issues



This is with reference to the article, "It's a slump phase for Virat and KCR." The main accusations against KCR are family rule and the proliferation of liquor shops. Many irrigation projects are nearing completion but the huge money diverted to Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project proved costly. Money transfer schemes launched by KCR have had a telling effect on the exchequer. The progress made in sectors like health and education is not encouraging. Law and order also is in sharp criticism. The new state that started with a big purse has now become almost bankrupt. Due to fund crunch employees are not getting salaries in time. Under these circumstances instead of setting right the state's position the ambition of KCR to play a decisive role at the national level is ill-timed. A pragmatic approach by KCR to change the fate of Telangana is the need of hour.

TSN Rao, Hyderabad.