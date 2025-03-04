MyVoice: Views of our readers 4th Mar 2025

Freedom of choice of language vital

No amount of obfuscation and prevarication can obscure the fact that the three-language formula has been formulated and incorporated in the National Educational Policy (NEP) with the intention of imposing Hindi on Tamil Nadu. It would be oversimplification to say that it is merely a matter of learning one more language. The insistence on enforcing the three-language formula in Tamil Nadu in the teeth of passionate opposition injures the country’s linguistic diversity and, by extension, its cultural diversity. Nobody is against people learning languages of their own free will. The union government should not test the devotion of the people of Tamil Nadu to their language and culture.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN

***

On the pretext of national unity and “one nation – one language”, the central government has been training its guns to impose Hindi as a compulsory language on non-Hindi speaking southern states. It will damage the federal structure of the nation. As the Italian philosopher and linguist, Antonio Gramsci, said, “The languages of the people is the most important aspects of the culture, and it is the most difficult to change”. The central government’s recent circulars on three-languages formul is feared to lead to “linguistic hegemony”. Linguistic burden should not affect acquisition of knowledge of core subjects.

S J Ravi Prakash, Kurnool

Promote responsible use of water

Hyderabad is facing a severe water crisis, with groundwater table levels dropping alarmingly even before the peak of summer. Approximately 70% of the city depends on groundwater, and a majority of its administrative units are extracting well beyond their sustainable limits, with some areas overdrawing reserves by up to 177%. Despite receiving above-average rainfall, groundwater levels have reached critical depths in several regions. The proliferation of illegal borewells and unchecked extraction by private operators, particularly in high-demand zones, is exacerbating the situation. Immediate action is essential to ensure a sustainable water supply and prevent an impending crisis. Public awareness campaigns to promote responsible water use is equally critical.

Dr Vepakomma Krishna Kumar, Hyderabad

CBSE must rethink twice-a-year exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is planning to conduct Board Exams twice a year starting from 2026. This move aims to reduce academic stress on students, as highlighted in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. This change is expected to provide students with more opportunities to perform well and reduce their dependence on a single exam. But, instead of conducting the exam twice a year, it will be more feasible on the part of CBSE to introduce semester system of evaluating the students. The semester system will help the Students to prepare more effectively and efficiently as they will be studying only a limited syllabus as against the entire syllabus for the year end exams. The CBSE has to address various concerns before implementing its plan.

Parimala G Tadas, Hyderabad

Needless row over delimitation exercise

Re: Editorial “A brewing political controversy.” Stoking a political controversy over delimitation of LS and assembly jurisdictions is unwarranted and baseless. Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin is stretching a point beyond imagination that southern states having undergone demographic shift would be badly affected by this exercise in comparison with northern states. He indulges in divisive politics than really trying to understand facts that would underline the delimitation exercise in totality. Therefore, the fears and concerns expressed by Stalin at this stage are unfounded. Moreover, stroking a controversy even before the commencement of lengthy deliberations on this subject based on the guidelines enshrined in the Constitution now is not only inappropriate but appears more to reap political mileage.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

Boris Spassky’s legacy will live on

As the chess world mourns the passing of Boris Spassky, we remember his remarkable journey from surviving the siege of Leningrad as a child to becoming a world champion in 1969. Spassky’s humility and sportsmanship shone through when he applauded Bobby Fischer after losing to him in 1972. His legacy extends beyond his impressive chess career, as he stood for his values with conviction and dignity. The chess world will deeply miss this gentle giant.

Raju Kolluru, Kakinada