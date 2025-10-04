MyVoice: Views of our readers 4th Oct 2025

A case of pot calling the kettle black

Harish Rao, the then Finance and Health Minister in BRS government while addressing media in Siddipet criticised Congress government for not releasing pending DAs , not implementing PRC , not restoring old pension scheme promised at the time of elections

He forgot that more than three DAs were pending during BRS rule. Despite Election Commission permiting government to release DA it was not sanctioned. The PRC was due on First July 2023 when BRS was in power. After coming to power Congress government released one DA and promised to release one more DA in December .

The BRS government messed up the finances of the state preventing incumbent government from fulfiling the promises immediately . Unlike BRS government , the current government has formed a steering committee of Telangana Employees Action committee ( TEJAC) to address the demands of employees and pensioners . Hopefully this government would resolve the demands early . The remarks of Harish Rao is akin to pot calling the kettle black.

Dinanath Shenolikar, Hyderabad

Arrest growing trends of crime

It’s disturbing to learn that there is a sharp rise in crimes against Scheduled Tribes in 2023 according to the NCRB reports. The crimes registered against STs in that year is 28 per cent more than that of previous year which mostly occurred in Manipur followed by Madhya Pradesh. Apart from that crimes against children and women are also on rise across the country.

Generally all the cases couldn’t be registered by police and many more are left unregistered or unnoticed. So the real problem should be much worse than that meets the eye. The states and Centre should have a comprehensive plan and execution to arrest the growing trend of crimes against downtrodden in particular. That includes right from sensitisation to speedy trials.

Dr DVG Sankara Rao, Vizianagaram

Control the rise of fake godmen

The Hans editorial “Chaitanyananda scandal: Sex racket and institutional complicity” dated October 2 exposes relevant facts in crystal clear. Fundamentally, the question raised that how government allowed this so called godman to continue his activities after two scandals in 2009 and 2016 came to limelight.

Not only this culprit, there are many such people in our society encashing the weakness of people. Full-fledged leverage granted advertently by the political figures apparently may be the reason for committing anti-social deeds. There are aplenty of spiritual speakers with astonishing oration in the guise of sadhus and saints.

There are spiritual speakers only but not persons to take-up God’s role. High amount of madness of people coupled with unwavering sentiments often put the blind followers in doom. Real devotees surrender their will to the will of God and for His blessings all the time.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

Let’s burn the evil within

In the national capital, the power centre of India, the Prime Minister, Home Minister and the who’s who of politics assembled for Ravan Dahan, to symbolically burn the evil Lanka king and his brothers. Ironically, this time Lord Indra came to Ravan’s rescue. Someone from Delhi quipped, “It is truly Kaliyuga—where even Ravan escapes punishment in the capital, though elsewhere in India he still met his fate.”

It almost seems Lord Ram too is unhappy, as real-life Ravans walk free while only Raman’s Ravan gets punished year after year. Evil today survives in policies, corruption, and the reckless damage we inflict on society, nature, and the environment.

Before burning effigies, we must burn the evil within. Otherwise, Dussehra risks becoming just another grand photo-op where even Ravan gets VIP treatment along with India’s head who is working to bring Ram Rajya in new Bharat.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad