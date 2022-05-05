MyVoice: Views of our readers 5nd April 2022

KCR nursing impractical ambitions

The editorial (May 2) has rightly pointed out that KCR facing flak from different quarters in the state not only because the expectations of the people have been belied to a large extent but also due to the fact that great probity in public life as promised in 2014 has not been fulfilled so far. Further when his ingenious duplicity and faltering steps impacting economic ills exposing the faults in governance still could not be rectified, his plans to enter national politics by taking assistance of a poll strategist only with an eye on the seat of power at Delhi, even in the face of anti-incumbency in the state, will not turn out a disaster for KCR but will also prove death-knell to TRS in the state. It appears that KCR's lack of confidence to come out triumph in the third outing in the state perhaps weighing more in his minds is pushing him to try his luck at national politics.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

BJP trying to whip up passions

Apropos your news 'Hanuman Chalisa row now reaches London.' It is strange to recite the prayer in London in support of the Rana couple. First, there is nothing like banning the recitation in Maharashtra. The half-truth peddled by the IT cells have made it seems that the MVA government does not allow reciting it. The only reason the couple was arrested is because they wanted to do it outside Matoshri. I agree that the sedition charges were wrong, but there is no doubt that stung by the manner the MVA government has survived, the BJP has been using the MNS to whip up passions. It is sad that religion continues to be used for political advantage.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

There are many problems in our country such as the bad conditions of our economy, unemployment reaching high peak, social fabric being totally damaged, communal tensions growing, still we are fighting on petty issues like Hijab, ban/ restrictions on Halal meat and now masjids giving adhaan (azaan) on loud speakers. Our nation is grappling with serious issues but mindless trivia is being created by politicians to create unrest in the society just because for votes and their main intention is to divert the attention of common man from the burning issues like hike in fuel prices, commodities etc. Instead, politicians like Raj Thackeray and Rana couple are agitating against loud speakers giving Adhaan. Instead, they should have given a clarion call against the burning problems our country is facing. It is pretty well known fact that BJP is behind the cacophony over loud speakers playing Adhaan. In spite of getting majority seats in Maharashtra, it was not able to grab power and by creating unrest by creating controversy on Adhaan row, it planning to destabilise the Uddhav Thackeray government.

Zeeshaan, Kazipet.

The current cycle of Hindu-Muslim unrest noticeable in northern India is unfortunate and not conducive for smooth conduct of secular democracy. While India suffered great partition in 1947, it still opted for secular democracy according equal status to all religions on account of liberal attitude of the majority community. Yet, it is a national shame that Uniform Civil Code envisaging common personal laws to all citizens irrespective of religion is not implemented even after lapse of 75 years since independence, solely on account of reason for placating minority vote-bank. Both majority and minority communalism is dangerous for smooth conduct of secularism. Both appeasement and aggression by respective persons is anti-democratic to the core.

B Veerakumaran Thampi,

Thiruvananthapuram

Spiralling inflation will wreak havoc

Consistently high inflation, as witnessed since the pandemic onset, constitutes not just a tax on the poor and the middle classes, but is also a potentially permanent wrecking ball for future spending capacity (and growth) amid a damaged job market. The government, through its statement of intent in the Budget, and the RBI, which has noted that the waning of spiraling inflation across geographies may 'take longer' than expected and will review its monetary policy stance next month, need to communicate their inflation game plan to soothe expectations. Stagflation refers to a recession-inflation situation in which the inflation rate is high, the economic growth rate slows, and unemployment remains steadily high. Inflation is going to be the most-feared virus to the global economy in the next few months. Someone has to show a mirror to the emperor.

C K Subramaniam, Mumbai