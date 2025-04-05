MyVoice: Views of our readers 5th Apr 2025

Manoj Kumar a legendary actor & filmmaker

In the demise of actor, film director, screenwriter, lyricist and editor Manoj Kumar Indian cinema has lost one of the finest actors and most successful filmmakers who redefined the art of film making with a specialty of its own. Born as Harikrishna Giri Goswami changed his name to Manoj Kumar inspired by a character assayed by his favourite hero Dilip Kumar. His commitment and dedication to movie making makes him one of the greatest Indian actors cum filmmakers of all times. He was also one of the most successful filmmakers in Indian cinema. He was particularly known for acting and making films with patriotism and nationalism as the main themes. His films ‘Shaheed’, ‘Purab Aur Paschim’, ‘Upkaar’, ‘Roti Kapda Aur Makaan’, ‘Kranti’ are cinematic masterpieces that have made their way into the Indian cinema hall of fame. Apart from patriotic movies he also showcased his excellent acting mettle in hit movies like ‘Woh kaun thi?’, ‘Himalay ki God mein,’ ‘Gumnaam,’ ‘Shor,’ ‘Dus Numbari,’ ‘Pathar ke sanam,’ and Sanyasi to name a few. His ability to balance romance, drama, and social messages makes him a legend. Manoj Kumar’s contribution to Indian cinema earned him a National Film Award, Padma Shri in 1992 and in 2015, he was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. He instilled a sense of love and pride for the country through his films. His films no doubt will continue to inspire generations of actors, filmmakers and film lovers.

M Pradyu, Kannur

It is a lose-lose situation for all

India could not escape the reciprocal tariff raise by the US government despite its serious efforts to ink a bilateral trade agreement with it. The statement of the American President Trump that has dubbed the 26 per cent raise as ‘ discounted reciprocal tariff’ on Indian goods in return to 52 per cent by India is a crude joke. Though it’s not practically possible for any country to find out substitute markets immediately, it’s better not to get intimidated by the big brother and should go with retaliatory tariffs. The disruption of business and downturn of global economy is imminent. All big players sans America should work in tandem to come out unscathed in this trade war.

Dr DVG Sankara Rao, Vizianagaram

***

The barrage of tariffs announced by Trump and the likely tit-for-tat countermeasures by the affected countries will result in soaring price rise and inflation across the US and around the world. “Stagflation”, “recession” and “meltdown” are the three terms frequently used in analyses in the aftermath of the announcement of the steep and sweeping tariffs by Trump. It is a lose-lose situation for America and the rest of the world. As a fallout, stock markets have already tumbled, creating uncertainties in international trade. It is poor consolation that we were only “slapped” while some other countries were “punched”.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN

Stop destruction of Hyd’s ecosystems

I am writing to bring urgent attention to the large-scale deforestation happening in Hyderabad, where hundreds of acres of forest are being cleared, despite opposition from environmentalists and local residents. The destruction of Kancha Gachibowli Forest and other green zones is a direct attack on our city’s environment, biodiversity, and future. This is not just about trees, it’s about rising temperatures, loss of clean air, and irreversible damage to wildlife. With Hyderabad already facing extreme climate conditions, deforestation will worsen air pollution, increase urban heat, and disrupt local ecosystems. Despite legal interventions and public protests, the destruction continues. The voices of Hyderabad’s citizens are being ignored. Media should amplify this issue and put pressure on the authorities to act before it’s too late.

Shifa, Hyderabad

Shocking decline in SRH performance

The IPL 2025 cricket teams consist of more Indian players and hence who wins or loses does not matter. But for Telugus, the favourite team is certainly Sunrisers Hyderabad. The explosive performance paraded by SRH by scoring a superb 286 in the first match against Rajasthan Royals has deteriorated match after match with dirtiest displays. The lowest total of 120 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 4 shocked its fans inclusive of film personalities who had spoken very high of this team. SRH must win the remaining matches to be in the contest.

Dr N S R Murthy, Secunderabad