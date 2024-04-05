MyVoice: Views of our readers 5th April 2024

Modi govt must come clean on bonds

Prime Minister Narender Modi often speaks of eradicating corruption, transparency and effective administration. How then can he explain about 25 prominent opposition party politicians, who after their joining BJP, were freed of their severe corruption charges or at least the investigations stalled? The PM must come clean on this issue, let it should be presumed that BJP uses anti-corruption agencies as a frontal mode to paralyse opposition. Is it the crusade against opposition or corruption?

P R Ravinder, Hyderabad

Another bid by BJP to defame Nehru family

Prime Minister Narendra Modi raked up the issue of Katchatheevu which was given to Sri Lanka as per an agreement between the then PM Indira Gandhi and the then Lankan President Bandara Nayake in 1974. Time and again, the BJP government would like to defame first PM Jawaharlal Nehru’s family. It blamed Nehru for his stepmotherly attitude towards South India. Though the Island is about 215 acres area 1.6 km long and 300 mts wide, it is used to dry nets. India is a trusted friend of Sri Lanka. Moreover the present political dispensary is not believing China blindly. So, it is not good on the part of the Narendra Modi government to raise issue of island after half century.

Pratapa Reddy Y, Tiruvuru, AP

***

The Katchatheevu Island strategically located in the Palk Strait was given away by the Indira Gandhi government. Several facts about the transfer were hidden from the public, when the island unconditionally became a part of Sri Lanka in 1974, when fishing and navigational rights by India were very much intact. The second agreement in 1976 robbed it all for the country, with the announcement of Sri Lanka declaring Katchatheevu as its exclusive economic zone. Troubles for Indian fishermen from TN began from then on, and Indian fishermen are being arrested and their boats seized. Surprisingly, the DMK remains silent on these developments.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

Why CBI when State agencies can do?

The BJP in Telangana has demanded a probe by the CBI into alleged phone tapping case occurred during the rule of the previous government of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). The CBI is a specialist agency handling complex and high-profile cases, including those related to corruption, economic offenses, and violent crimes on national level. The phone tapping case does not seem to require involvement of CBI and can be investigated by the State agencies. Unfortunately, it has become a fashion for politicians to demand CBI inquiry even in simple cases, leading to overloading CBI with mundane cases and underutlising their capabilities and compromising on nationally important cases.

Dr O Prasada Rao, Hyderabad

Sustainable use of water, power is key

To ensure power and water supply across Telangana, following these practical and prospective solutions can improve the situation. Tap rooftop solar power as it is ever available during both summer and winter seasons. Such power can reduce the burden on the thermal and hydel power stations. Too many civil engineering works are going on. They require immeasurable quantity of water, which can be saved by putting off the works till monsoon. Liquor and cool drinks manufacturing companies use a lot of water consistently. Their use can be moderated. Encourage rain water harvesting. Water tankers waste fuel and but leak a lot of water, too, on the way. Instead, pre-filled water cans of different capacities can be supplied to colonies.

Gudipati Shanti Priya, Secunderabad

Singh, an accidental reformer-PM

This refers to the well-crafted editorial “A legendary reformer & moral compass to nation” (4 April). Whether one likes Sonia Gandhi or not, it was good that from nowhere she managed to bring Dr Manmohan Singh into politics and made him the Prime Minister. In fact when his name was proposed by Sonia Gandhi, Congress MPs were not only shocked but were taken aback. But once Dr Singh occupied the office, the power-hungry Congress leaders realised his worth when the party surprisingly managed to get a second term. It is all because of Dr Singh’s clean image and quiet way of implementing the people-friendly policy and some economic policies. The present ruling party led by PM Modi needs to thank him, when he demitted the office they had policies and programmes in place for them to carry forward. It is different Dr Singh continues to get hounded by the ruling party including the PM who had no qualm by calling Dr Singh as someone who knows the art of taking bath with raincoat. Dr Singh would go down in history as an accidental PM who was a reformer of par excellence with a clean image.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad