MyVoice: Views of our readers 5th August 2022

FM blind to reality of high inflation

It is quite surprising that everything appears quite well for our Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Common man is most worried about the rise of prices and GST on food items. He is facing brunt of inflation but still she does not accept that the prices have increased. It is ridiculous that she is comparing the current prices of tomato, onion, potato etc with the rates in 2013, but she has forgotten that the rates of other commodities have risen 10 times more than 2013.

We are having such an ignorant and arrogant Finance Minister when the price of onions rose. She said that she doesn't eat onions. Un employment, joblessness, frustration among our youth is increasing, food inflation is hurting the poor but she is least bothered.

Zeeshaan, Kazipet

Oppn worries needlessly over PMLA

I wonder why the Opposition parties are so worried as to get jittery over the Supreme Court verdict upholding the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) since the clarification came from the SC in the aftermath of several appeals by political parties booked under Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducting raids on suspicious leaders and organisations that are into unlawful cash transactions to hoodwink the law and income tax. PMLA has become a new trend in black money operations for these parties.

The top court elucidating Enforcement Directorate's (ED) powers relating to arrest, attachment of properties, search and seizures under the PMLA has put extreme fear and trepidation among these political parties.

K R Parvathy, Mysuru

Libraries vital for human progress

Mohan Kanda's write-up dwelling at length about libraries was informative. In short, a library is not a mere library but one of the necessities of life of every person born on this planet. As it contains an organised collection of books and other printed material, manuscripts and more, it is considered to be as vital for human progress from the storehouse of knowledge.

As I consider library as the fountainhead of my progress in life, I deem it great till my last breath because it is here, I have not only learnt, understood, acquired and grew with the wealth of information that is stored on those countless shelves but it also gave a clear and deep insight and glimpse of what lay in the world - outside my orbit. Though the popular saying that "Behind a great character there is always a great library" is apt, it goes to prove that libraries are gateway to education and books on any given day are true levellers for an individual to acquire source of all knowledge, power and wisdom.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

No befitting honour for nat'l flag designer

My article in Hans India on "Honour Pingali Venkayya" published in Readers' Pulse column on January 24, 2021 was sent by post to Prime Minister and others on the next day. On any Independence day or Republic Day, unfortunately, no political leader addressed a single word on this designer of National Flag as far as my observation goes.

On the eve of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, everyone in the country is chanting this unsung patriot. I like to quote a sentence from my article. "It would also be a respectable tribute to him if his contribution to the nation is expounded in the media for keepsake to the present generation". My sincere thanks to HANS!

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

Stop circulation of fake medicines

Nothing is right with the nation's medical system. About 20% of medicines which are produced throughout the nation in the last three years were not of acceptable quality, according to media reports.The fact is that all of these medications are produced by businesses that had previously been accused of producing fraudulent pharmaceutical medicines with the help of corrupt politicians.

There is doubt that strong and powerful hands who are having the network with a number of government hospitals and connections with many of the physicians are involved in distribution of fake medicines to patients according to the media investigation reports. One can imagine how much fake and substandard medications might have been provided to poor & innocent patients in all these years & how many of them might have suffered and died. The state agencies are legally empowered to act for violating the terms and can revoke the license under the drugs & cosmetics Act of 1940 & the rule of 1945.

Vijaykumar H K, Raichur