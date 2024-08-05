MyVoice: Views of our readers 5th August 2024

A true icon of Indian classical dance

Yamini Krishnamurti, a true icon of classical dance, passed away at 84 in Delhi 3 Aug. 2024. The doyenne of Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi and Odissi for over four decades, she was a recipient of Padma Shri in 1968, Padma Bhushan in 2001 and Padma Vibhushan in 2016. She made the dance form known globally, especially in the north. She was the most fantastic dancer with her beautiful expressions. Every performance of hers always felt like a complete dance performance. Bharatanatyam is not going to be the same without her. She was so focused and dedicated to classical dance. The dancing fraternity will feel most regretful after her death. RIP.

C K Subramaniam, Mumbai

PM Modi lowers his image

Former Minister Anurag Thakur’s cruel jibe at Rahul Gandhi on his caste is deplorable and condemnable. Even more deplorable is the fact that PM Modi tweeted complimenting Thakur for his speech. The comments of Thakur were expunged by the Speaker of the House but that did not deter the PM from extolling the former. By this, Modi has not only lowered the image of the house but also of his ownself. Imagine what kind of furore would have ensued if such kind of nasty remark were to be made against PM Modi.

Vinay Bhushan Bhagwaty, Hyderabad

Go for alternative dispute settlements

Reg: People fed up with judicial process, prefer settlement - CJI. Aug. 04, 2024. My father often said wise people do not take the judicial recourse to settle their disputes as the advocates get rich in the process, leaving the litigants pauper. Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud rightly observed that Lok Adalats are helping people in a big way where disputes and cases pending in courts or at pre-litigation stage are settled or compromised amicably. The positive mantra for dispute settlement is always out of court settlement. The CJI said the purpose of Lok Adalats has been justice to the homes of people to ensure the judiciary’s constant presence in their lives.

K R Venkata Narasimhan, Madurai

PM, biggies mum on Kerala tragedy

Hats off to actor Mohan Lal who also happens to be honorary Lt Col in Territorial Army for pledging Rs 3 cr for rehabilitation work in Wayanad. It is surprising why the PM has not announced relief funds from PMNRF for rehabilitation. The only report before the announcement of Mohan Lal was CPI Tamil Nadu unit which donated Rs 10 lakh. The parties including BJP have collected crores via election bonds. Why haven’t they shown such magnanimity? Even rich Indian cricket players, IPL players and other film personalities also failed to show up. Why Gandhi family could not have shown magnanimity? Lasly, the Ambanis spent crores on their son’s wedding recently, and they they have not yet announced any help.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

Danam undermines dignity of House

“Danam Nagender’s use of obscene language in the Telangana Assembly on August 2 is utterly deplorable (Hans India, Aug 3, 2024). The Speaker’s failure to intervene as the BRS MLA-turned-Congress member made derogatory remarks sparked outrage among BRS members. While Danam’s subsequent apology may be a damage control measure, it cannot undo the harm caused by his live-broadcast remarks. This incident sets a worrying precedent, eroding the dignity of our polity and highlighting the need for elected representatives to maintain decorum and respect in their behavior, upholding the standards of public service.”

Ganti Venkata Sudhir, Secunderabad

Drugs spoiling youth’s health, future

TGNAB Director S Shandilya has very prudently urged the youth to derive pleasure from good deeds, however little they may be (Shun drugs, take pleasure in small natural acts, THI dated 3rd Aug). Drugs are temporarily euphoric but are highly addictive and have deleterious effects on our behaviour as well as memory. They go a long way in increasing the risks of mental health issues such as anxiety, depression and psychosis. To lead a joyous and satisfying life, youngsters should strive hard to indulge in only wholesome pursuits.

Dr Sunil Chopra, Ludhiana