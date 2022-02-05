MyVoice: Views of our readers 5th February 2022

States too have to perform

In an answer to one of the questions in a recent press conference, KCR hinted at total revamp of the Constitution to the extent of almost having a new one to the existing statute. This is a clear hint to the Centre that if states are driven to the wall, they will not keep quiet. When powers of the States are diluted, weakened and modified, there is every danger of asking for their pound of flesh even if it means identity as a separate entity. We hope the states will not be pushed to that stage, but quite possible if Centre doesn't tread a cautious path henceforth.

The adaptability, elasticity of the yesteryear States cannot be expected in the changing times amidst new challenges both on the economic and other vital fronts. Centre in 1970s till 2000 was more accommodative respecting the federal structure but now the situation has changed rather drastically. We are in an era of survival of the fittest and cannot expect the performing States to come to the rescue of the non- performing states for ever on the criteria of population, backwardness and other criteria.

The parameters of sharing the GST revenue from the performing states to non- performing are retrogressive and populist. States should clearly see the writing on the wall that either they have to perform or perish. There is every possibility of India splitting into regional zones and later perhaps into states declaring themselves as separate countries or republics if things go out of control. Let us not ignore the warning bells.

D Nagarjuna, Hyderabad

Attack on Owaisi deplorable



It is regrettable that AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's car to be fired up on at a toll plaza on the Hapur- Ghaziabad stretch of the National HighWay in UP allegedly by two pistol wielding men, in which four shots were fired that hit Asaduddin's car on the door. This incident will be utilised by the AIMIM to suspect BJP's role in the attack. The Samajwadi party has already expressed its regret over the attack, to wash its hands over the incident.

Though Owaisi is a known Hindu baiter, in which the Hindu community is always attacked, berated to be a non-entity in his speeches - nonetheless enjoys all rights and protection under the Constitution like any Indian citizen in the country. The AIMIM is already blaming BJP for the incident that is uncalled for, as the police are investigating the case, and the results of investigation are yet to be made public.

K R Parvathy, Mysuru

Modi not above law



Last year on Diwali PM. Modi said on the occasion of Diwali:' I have spent each Diwali with soldiers guarding our borders. Today, I have brought along with me the blessings of crores of Indians for our soldiers here. Our soldiers are the 'suraksha kawach' of 'Maa Bharti'. It is because of you all that people of our country can sleep peacefully and there is happiness during festivals'. Addressing soldiers he wore an army uniform. Advocate Rakesh Nath Pandey filed an application under Section 156 (3) of CrPc in district court of Prayagraj.He said under Section 140 of IPC , wearing of army uniform by PM Modi is punishable. In December 2021 Chief Judicial Magistrate rejected application for it not being under his jurisdiction, then District Judge has taken cognisance of application and issued a notice to the PMO. The court will now hear the matter on March 2. Many people blame India judiciary system, all rules are made for us it does not apply on politicians they said. But they forget we have still some good advocates like Pandey . I salute this advocate who challenged the Prime Minister of the county.

Vinay Verma, Ujjain

Learning from the legends



THI's Moot Point by Dr.Suravajjula titled ' A salute to two apostles of peace' (Feb.04) is interesting and their practice and precept are worth inspiring the current generation. He rightly said that they demonstrated about how one created peace by using religion as a fulcrum irrespective of the government of the day. Both had made a sea change in the wa r-ravaged Vietna m and racism- ripped South Africa in their life time. Nelson Mandela and Martin Luther King Jr had indelible impact by them or rather vice versa while India had not fully utilised Gandhi's impact and he too disowned politics after Independence. Indian politics and religion what so ever should not join hands for destruction but rather use their might for the good of the people.

Dr T Ramadas, Visakhapatnam

Democracy and Canada

The present government probably believes that a strong government means steam rolling over all opposition and protests when in fact the opposite is true. Canada offers a great example where the government fears the protestors so much that the head of the executive PM Justin Trudeau has gone into hiding. This in spite of being right in making vaccinations mandatory for the truckers.

In India the situation is completely different where apologists and supporters of the government justify the attempts to disperse the protestors usually by violent lathi charges. In farm protests 700 protestors lost their lives with no apology from the government. Unfortunately protestors are often labelled as anti-national by not only the government but an overwhelming section of the electronic media. India will be a true democracy only when the government is afraid of its citizens, not the other way round.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai