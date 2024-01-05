MyVoice: Views of our readers 5th January 2024

Revanth gets down to business earnestly

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy welcomed Adani delegation to establish a data centre and a giga corridor which can create 4,500 jobs. It is a good development. The new CM is down to business bringing investments and creating jobs. The saga of development must continue. However, care must be taken not to shower undue favors on any capitalist, just the way BJP is being alleged accused of handing over coal import rights and also five greenfield airports to Adani group.

P R Ravinder, Hyderabad

Sharmila’s entry may benefit Jagan

At a time when the entire opposition, except the ambivalent BJP, in the state of Andhra Pradesh is fighting fiercely for the defeat of the Jagan government, the news that Sharmila merged her nascent and the so-styled YSR Telangana Party in the Congress is, indeed, a very evil omen in that it may sound a death-knell for the clarion call given by the Jana Sena chief, Pawan Kalyan, that at no event, the opposition vote should be split. Hitherto the dormant Congress party gets a new fillip, garnering the sympathy vote of the late YSR. With the present stream of dissidents in the present YSRCP in AP flocking to Sharmila’s Congress wings, the opposition faces a further split in the hitherto political scenario. Worst fear is that it may ultimately turn out to be beneficial to the YSRCP in the ensuing polls.

Seshagiri Row Karry, Hyderabad

Shocking change in Maldives’ stance

The growing influence of China in Maldives is a matter of deep concern for India. (India can’t afford to lose Maldives to China, Hans India, 4 Jan). No wonder, the expansionist China in recent years has been expanding its influence in Maldives through various economic investments and infrastructure projects including construction of bridges and airports. In this regard, India has to introspect and take a serious view. If we recall, in 1988, it was India through a military operation called “Operation Cactus” saved the then Gayoom government in Maldives from a military coup. That was the dependence of Maldives on India. How and why India has been relegated to background now? Why is China preferred? This has to be analysed and remedial steps should be taken to increase India’s sphere of influence in Maldives and regain supremacy in Indian Ocean.

P H Hema Sagar, Secunderabad

Supreme jolt to Opposition in Adani case

The SC ruling that no more probe against controversial businessmen close to the PM is only going to help BJP and a setback to the Opposition which can no longer use it for electoral gains. On the contrary, BJP is bound to use it along with Article 370, Women Reservation Bill, Ram Mandir inauguration, and, of course, Modi Ki Guarantee. With enforcement agencies working in tandem, EC acting on their call, with their treasury full and all the media (including the one owned by Adani) on their side, it is going to one-sided election and I.N.D.I.A Bloc almost got blocked from all sides. That SEBI which continued to seek extension after extension has managed to get three more months clearly shows that it doesn’t want to submit a report before elections and the SC stamping is a bit disappointing. In many other cases, the SC has opted for time-bound completion of probe.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

Why are Dalit parties losing out?

Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar endured countless hardships in his life and finally provided constitutional rights to Dalits. However, Prakash Rao Ambedkar’s politics is marginalised in western India, while Mayawati’s politics appear stalled in northern India. Apart from these, the Republican Party of India (A), Lok Janshakti, Hindustani Awam Morcha etc., are the other parties led by the Scheduled Caste leaders, which do not seem to have any presence in the politics of the country. Recently, assembly elections were held in five states of the country. It has become clear that Bahujan Samaj Party, Azad Samaj Party, Gondwana Jantantra Party and other Dalit-related parties have not opened any account anywhere. This is concerning and calls for rethink on their part.

N Ashraf, Mumbai

MIM leaders instigating Muslim youth

All along, MIM survived by spreading hatred and established their fiefdom in the Old City area of Hyderabad. Both Asaduddin (MP) and Akbaruddin (MLA) are ‘notorious communalists’ and all their utterances against the Hindus are on record. Owaisis are spewing venom and inciting the Muslim Youth to revolt, citing the impending consecration of Ram Mandir on Jan 22. He is conveniently forgetting the fact that the erstwhile Muslim rulers plundered temples, killed and raped Hindu women and converted crores of Hindus to Islam forcibly. Unfortunately, the so-called Muslim political leaders, egged on by the Congress, successfully played on the psyche of these sections and created hatred against Hindus to a great extent. Only UCC, NRC and CAA would put an end to all this in our country.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada