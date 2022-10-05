MyVoice: Views of our readers 5th October 2022

RSS' timely caution to Modi govt

The editorial highlighting RSS giving a subtle warning to BJP after the Centre failing to take a serious view to curb inflation and unemployment plaguing the nation cannot be taken lightly. Agreed that India like other major economies in the world faces headwinds from recession in economic activity but this does not mean it should remain quiet and content with the tepid economic growth, a cause that would not be able to bring down inflation or solve the rising unemployment crisis. Looking at the accumulation of economic reforms badly needed to refurbish the economy, the RSS coming up with data had rightly alerted the government about the need to urgently strategise plans to alleviate the sufferings of people due to rising prices.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

This has reference to "Will the BJP heed the RSS caution on economy?" In fact, poverty in India is so acute that it cannot be eradicated in a short span of 10 years. But the present government, which strives to bring PanditDeenDayal's theory of 'EkatmaManavataVadam' into reality, is trying to give the maximum comfort to the poorest among the poor of this country. Not only that, it is trying to make the nation self-reliant in all the fields to create more employment in the country.

D V Seshasai, Narasaraopet

Spread out 5G in rural areas too

India has joined select club of countries by launching 5G technology. The present 4G made it easy to watch films over OTT, work from home for softwares, virtual transfer money etc. 5G technology is expected to benefit immensely in the fields of education, health, business and consumer goods as it is 600 times faster and supports 10 times more devices than 4G. Moreover the data transmission can happen only in one millisecond,whereas it is 10 to20 milli seconds. However, the service providers are expected to focus on urban pockets for their revenue at the cost of rural segments. It will lead to urban and rural gap. This issue must be addressed.

Pratapa Reddy Yaramala, Tiruvuru, AP

It is truly a Bharat Jodo Yatra



A miracle happened in Badanavalu village in Karnataka on Gandhi Jayanthi day. A pioneering work of social transformation was done during the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi. (Rahul Gandhi bridges gap between two communities by inaugurating a new road,THI, 4 Oct.). At a time, when certain political parties are religiously practising hatred, divisive politics or divide and rule, just to garner power, Bharat Jodo yatra is espousing love , compassion and unity as its objectives. Thanks to the reformist zeal of Bharat Jodo yatris, a 29-year-old caste war and hatred between two communities has come to an end, giving birth to a new society with love and mutual respect for fellow Indians. This epoch-making incident, reminded me of the country-wide padyatra undertaken by Mahatma Gandhiji in 1933-34 against untouchability and for unity in the society.

P H HemaSagar, Secunderabad

It's time KCR to watch his step



The battlelines are being drawn by TRS and BJP as the Election Commission has announced the election schedule for the Munugodu and the bypoll is slated for 3rd November. Meanwhile, KCR is feverish about establishing TRS' national identity in the country as Bharat RashtraSamithi (BRS) with a view to reaching out to people in the Hindi belt, using multimedia, and by putting to use TV channels for the purpose in highlighting the welfare measures that are undertaken by the TRS in Telangana, such as 'RythuBandhu' scheme. It is imperative for KCR and TRS to know in detail other welfare schemes that are being provided by the BJP to the people in the country, without unilaterally announcing and highlighting their plans, without a proper home work.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

Path-breaking research gets Nobel

This year's Winner of Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine, Swedish geneticist Svante Paabo's research established paleo genomics, an entirely new scientific discipline concerned with extinct hominin genomes and human evolution. His findings on human evolution provided critical insights into our immune system and what distinguishes us from extinct relatives. It lays the groundwork for future research into what distinguishes us as humans. Paabo and his team created a completely new way to answer questions about our past by recognizing that DNA can be preserved for tens of thousands of years and developing methods to extract it. Thus, Svante Paabo's findings pave the way for future research into how archaic gene sequences from our extinct relatives influence the physiology of modern humans.

Dr Krishna Kumar Vepakomma, Hyderabad