MyVoice: Views of our readers 6th August 2022

Libraries facilitate knowledge societies

Dr Kanda's talking of many things article "Libraries and knowledge society" (4 August) was refreshing and what was delightful to read that his late father used to buy one book every day since he was seventeen and I wish we had more readers like him now as when I finished reading this article, I read one more news front the world of publishing. In February 2022, the E-Com giant Amazon announced closure of 70-year-old Westland Books (established as Affiliated East West Press in 1962). Much before this Westland Book page featured "India's Undeclared Emergency: Constitutionalism and the Politics of Resistance" by Arvnid Narain in January and within ten days after this feature Amazon gave a cryptic press note about their intention to close book publishing business acquired from Tatas. Now comes the news of Sage Publishing downing its business in India. The academic authors fear that with the colour of academic syllabus changing over the last few years, closure of well-known publishing houses is no surprise. What would happen to our country when we can't find books with two different opinions.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

Don't disrespect flags after Tiranga fest



Tiranga festival is a boon to handloom and powerloom weavers these days. Crores of rupees are invested for trading National Flags which are to be hoisted on the top of all houses in India from August 2 to 15 as a mark of respect for celebrating golden jubilee year of our Independence according to government orders. These flags after the due date of completion are expected to be kept in houses without throwing them away. People are advised not to convert them into masks or for rough use, which act is equivalent to disrespecting their own parents and the motherland.

S Vijaya Seshu, Mandamarri (Adilabad)

A case for freebies



Freebies cannot be regarded as a waste of money when their beneficiaries are impoverished people. Even though they are not the panacea for destitution, they certainly provide some succour. Freebies are given as part of providing welfare and cannot be opposed on the ground that the money for them is sourced from the public exchequer. It is ironic that spending on freebies is considered as a huge drain on the country's resources, whereas major tax cuts for corporate behemoths are considered as 'incentives for growth.' An unequal distribution of wealth and the revenue foregone as a result of cuts in corporate taxes do not attract the same level of debate as 'freebies culture' does. India has the largest concentration of impoverished citizens on Earth. The real causes of dehumanizing poverty must be identified and addressed in earnest. Where is the political will to do it? Perhaps, more freebies are needed to improve the quality of life of people living below the poverty line.

G David Milton, Maruthancode (TN)

Show no leniency to criminals



Cybercrime, drug abuse are not only the perils of Indian society, but uncontrollable and ubiquitous corruption, unemployment, illiteracy, poverty, slavery also come under perils to society. Also unmanageable traffic snarls, accidents, suicides, domestic violence, rapes, murders, robbery, etc., are categorised under the shelter of perilous society. In addition to these, modern youth is more habituated to watch smart phones for everything which often leads to commission of antisocial activities. How to correct these wrongs is a question. The only right answer left is to award strict and stringent punishment to any extreme step and rejection of bail applications by courts to any criminal whosoever big or small the person is, failing which the abuses devouring our harmonious culture will continue to hit the headlines and the governments will as usual release statements with a sad face occasionally.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

India must revisit its foreign policy



India has successfully managed to 'sit on the fence' on Russia and China, although our Foreign Minister Jaishankar denies it. India now does not change its one China Policy but is supportive of a free and open Indo-Pacific through the Quad. Specifically, India has not criticised Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. These are delicate subjects and India is deft at handling them. But, for how long? The bravery with regard to Pakistan is always missing when it comes to China. Instead of this hide-and-seek, an open stand in support of an Asian Giant with 4,000 km of sharing land borders will solve a number of problems for India. But wrong notions with egoistic attitudes promoted by US and Western lobbies always stand in the way of fresh thinking.

Jayanthy Subramaniam, Coimbatore