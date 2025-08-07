MyVoice: Views of our readers 7th Aug 2025

K’taka CM must shun pro-Muslim bias

This refers to the editorial ‘One-upmanship of the bizarre kind in Karnataka’. It has become a trend of sorts in Karnataka, especially by the ruling Congress government to perpetually keep alive the legacy of Tipu Sultan, including by irrationally crediting Tipu as the builder of Kannambadi Dam. Tipu Jayanthi came into controversy, promoted by the Congress government that was vehemently opposed by the level-headed citizens of Karnataka for Tipu’s anti-Hindu ways that the government attempted to catapult him to the status of ‘India’s freedom fighter’ having fought the British.

It is important that the Siddaramiah government desists from the overt Muslim appeasement to the consternation of Hindus in the state. This excessive pro-Muslim pampering mentality on part of the Congress will cost it dearly in its greed for power.

K R Parvathy, Mysuru

Flood management is the need of the hour

Every year during the monsoon season, several states in India face disasters like floods. Recently, a devastating flood in Uttarakhand caused widespread destruction. In these circumstances, a comprehensive and forward-looking flood management system is extremely necessary for the country, where the frequency and intensity of floods have been increasing by the year. On one hand, unregulated urban development, obstruction in the natural flow of rivers, and blocked drainage systems make floods more destructive.

On the other hand, the lack of early warning systems and protective infrastructure puts people’s lives at serious risk. Hence, flood management must include preparedness before the disaster, relief efforts during and after the flood, and long-term rehabilitation measures. To achieve this, it is essential for institutions like IMD, Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), ISRO’s satellite services, and modern survey technologies to provide quick and accurate forecasts. Additionally, it is crucial to deep-clean riverbeds and remove encroachments around riverbanks. Public awareness is also important. The time has come for us to approach floods with a scientific mindset.

Dr Jitesh Mori, Kutch

Onus on GHMC and HYDRAA engineers

Nature’s fury has been causing massive damages and claiming many lives for decades together. Same goes with heavy rains, which wreak havoc and bring normal life to a standstill. Our experienced engineering professionals in GHMC and HYDRAA must use the latest technology to clear all underground drainage lines and manholes that are blocked or leaking, using detectors and sensors.

Like done by blood banks and organ donation camps, the engineers must create many open water storage tanks and canals to collect rainwater, which can subsequently flow into rivers. Surficial repairs will be a waste of money. We need permanent solutions. Officials from HYDRAA and the GHMC should rely on the latest infrastructure and make life easy and safe for the citizens of the twin cities.

G Murali Mohan Rao, Secunderabad-11

Proper planning can check manmade disasters

The visuals of flash floods causing a near-total destruction of a village, Dharali, and loss of scores of human lives in Uttarakhand are heart-breaking. The rescue operations by various governmental agencies are laudable.

Now it’s time to dwell deep into the root causes of such disasters, which are happening regularly in the Himalayan region. The eco-sensitive zone must be kept away from so-called development with unplanned constructions. The quantity of destruction may be due to sprouting of unplanned constructions. There should be proper planning to mitigate manmade disasters both in frequency and severity.

Dr DVG Sankara Rao, Vizianagaram-535003