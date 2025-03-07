MyVoice: Views of our readers 7th March 2025

Enhance indigenous defence production

China has increased its defence budget by 7.2%, raising it to $249 billion, impacting the military balance in the Asia-Pacific region. This is not just military expansion but part of its global dominance strategy. China is strengthening its military with warships, missile technology, and fighter jets. For India, this is both a warning and an opportunity. We must enhance indigenous defence production, border security, and strategic alliances. China’s military expansion signals a potential conflict. India must adopt a long-term military strategy instead of merely reacting.

Prof. R.K. Jain “Arijeet”, Barwani, MP

Welfare of employees is paramount

The article ‘FOR A HEALTHIER AND HAPPIER WORKPLACE’ (THI dated 6th March) made a comprehensive reading. If any organisation or a company wants to yield excellent results in terms of name/ fame and financial gains; it must not turn a blind eye towards the welfare of its employees. If it is ignoring them, it is playing with fire. Only energetic and jubilant jobbers can make a company successfully compete with its counterparts. As a sound body has a sound mind; the same way only physically strong and mentally delighted persons can make a WORKSPACE look lively and the corporation prosper, progress and touch the sky.

Dr.Sunil Chopra, Ludhiana

Delimitation resolution

The all-party meeting in Tamil Nadu has passed a unanimous resolution to the effect of the state retaining the existing 39 Lok Sabha seats for the next 30 years, so the ball is in the Centre’s court now. The 84th Constitutional Amendment froze the Lok Sabha seats till 2026 and for good reason. The Modi government will do well to take a leaf out of the Vajpayee government so that no state feels wronged or alienated. Pro rata representation on the basis of population will be heavily skewed towards the states that have seen uncontrolled population growth. The next 30 years will give sufficient time for the states in the Hindi belt to implement population control measures. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured that “not one seat will be lost”, but he omitted to mention that Tamil Nadu will get 7.18% of the total seats and therein lies the rub. The BJP must put “the nation first” and the party next; it should not go ahead with the exercise simply because it will give greater representation to the region – the Hindi belt – where it is strong and stands to gain politically and electorally, if the appeal of Hindutva continues undiminished. The Modi government should size up the situation and accede to the request made at the all-party meeting in Chennai to maintain the status quo for the next 30 years. It has become necessary to uphold federalism, the talisman that holds our country together and meet the end of natural justice.

G.David Milton, Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

NZ outplayed South Africa in semis

The outstanding performance displayed by New Zealand batters with centuries by Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson to set a total of 362 runs against South Africa in the semifinals in Lahore on March 5, leaves a great thriller to the audience. South Africa put up a good fight and managed to score only 312 runs in the stipulated 50 overs. In the title clash on Sunday (March9) between India and New Zealand, our team is expected to come out victorious with its steadfast and superfluous display in all crafts.

N S K Prasad, Hyderabad

How ‘Maha’ was the Kumbh?

It is really difficult to decipher why crores flocked to the Maha Kumbh. Sheer numbers alone made the Kumbh a Maha Kumbh. Maybe it was the sheep mentality that brought hordes to the confluence of the Ganga, the Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati. Technology, as per the organisers, was deployed to make the event devotee friendly. However, the fact that water purity at the ghats remained shrouded in mystery, stood out like a sore thumb.

Avinash Godboley, Madhya Pradesh

Reciprocal tariffs to affect India-US relations

“Donald Trump’s trade policy doesn’t seem very friendly towards Modi, considering that he’s imposing reciprocal tariffs on several Countries, including India, effective from April 2. Trump claims that countries like India impose significantly higher tariffs on US goods than the US does on their exports, calling these trade policies “unfair”. This move is likely to impact trade relations between the US and India, and may lead to retaliatory measures from India. The Indian government has already expressed concerns over the tariffs, and may consider imposing its own tariffs on US goods in response.”

Ganti Venkata Sudhir, Secunderabad