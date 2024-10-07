MyVoice: Views of our readers 7th October 2024

No end to fossil fuels in sight

This refers to “Scientists call for immediate end to fossil fuel subsidies” (Oct 5). No doubt, subsidies on fossil fuels negate the efforts towards mitigation of climate change, unless their consumption globally on the whole is reduced significantly. Coal is the only fossil fuel whose consumption is reduced to a noticeable level due to power generation from renewable energy sources of wind, hydro and solar. Natural gas is still being used considerably. Fossil fuels will be used as long as they are available.

Dr O Prasada Rao, Hyderabad

Kotian powers Mumbai to lift Irani Cup

Mumbai secured the Irani Cup after 27 years, marking a remarkable achievement. Winning the trophy after such a long gap feels incredible. The match was played on a red-soil wicket; Tanush Kotian delivered outstanding performances, both in this match and throughout the previous season.

R Tejaswini Reddy, Hyderabad

Even after 77 years of independence and 74 years Republic, it is very sad to say that country has been following the British hierarchy as far as prison manuals are concerned. The apex court has asked all the states and the union territories to undo the injustice meted out to the marginalised sections in prisons. It is very shocking to learn that prisoners who belong to lower caste are assigned menial works such as manual scavenging, cleaning toilets, sweeping etc. The food prepared by the lower caste prisons is shunned. Thanks to journalist Sukanya Santhi for highlighting their plight.

Pratapa Reddy Y, Tiruvuru, NTR dt

Telangana acquires notorious fame

It is a matter of serious concern that there has been a significant increase in dengue cases in in Telangana state, which has become a high transmission zone of dengue cases in the world, according to World Health Organisation. This can be due to various factors like climate change, unplanned urbanization, and inadequate infrastructure which has resulted in rapid spread of dengue. The government should take immediate measures and action by intensifying vector control measures, improving healthcare facilities and informing people about spread of infection and improving the sanitation, waste management, proper disposal.

Fiza Fatima, Hyderabad

Curb VIP culture at Tirumala

CBN continues to harp on laddu prasadam despite a slap after slap by the apex court. At every given opportunity he is trying to blame the previous government for the alleged poor quality of laddu prasadam etc. Now, after the SC order, he should desist from making derogatory remarks against the previous government in this regard without evidence. He, however, made a wise remark on VIP culture atop the hill. Late NTR as CM of AP had introduced certain drastic rules regarding VIP culture at Tirumala, as per which only the President, Vice-President, Prime Minister, Governors and Chief Ministers are VIP pilgrims and the rest are common pilgrims. But the same was gradually diluted. Now, all those who can pull strings are VIPs!

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

A political move ahead of polls

A total of five languages have been accorded classical language status - Marathi, Bengali, Assamese, Pali and Prakrit. I wonder how the people of the respective states will benefit from the Centre’s decision. It is a no-brainer that in Maharashtra, the move is a sentimental “revdi”, if there can be one, as the elections are just a week plus away. Marathi, Bengali and Assamese languages existed long before this “classical language” inclusion/acknowledgement came into force. The Modi sarkar has just reinvented the wheel.

Avinash Godboley, Dewas, MP

Need to practise secularism first

I am worried that unrest in a particular religion over an adulterated laddu at a shrine has gone far and wide and some feel as though their religion is at stake and those seemingly complacent of the happenings must unite. Some call the secular protagonists names. A bigwig unhesitatingly says that Congress has urban naxals. People do not seem to understand the religion to keep its identity but cannot find fault with those who speak magnanimously of all religions and advocate them all to respect one another and live in harmony. That is the spirit of secularism enshrined in our Constitution.

Dr T Ramadas, Visakhapatnam